April 01, 2019

Holy guacamole: U.S. will run out of avocados – quickly – if Trump closes Mexican border

Three weeks is all it will take for the beloved fruit to be gone

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Avocados
There’s one very serious (OK, not-so-serious) side effect of President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border that healthy eaters might be overlooking: an avocado shortage. 

It’s no secret that the United States is heavily reliant on Mexican imports of fruit, vegetables and alcohol to meet consumer demand. In fact, about half of all imported U.S. vegetables and 40 percent of imported fruit are grown in Mexico, according to the latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Arguably, the biggest hit Americans would take — in terms of produce — would be in our avocado stock. Reportedly, we would run out of avocados in three weeks if imports from Mexico were stopped, Steve Barnard, president and chief executive of Mission Produce, the largest distributor and grower of avocados in the world, told Reuters

“You couldn’t pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now. California is just starting and they have a very small crop, but they’re not relevant right now and won’t be for another month or so,” said Barnard.

GASP!

Avocados — which are counterintuitively a fruit — are prized for their high nutrient value (think: healthy fats, vitamins and fiber) and is added to various dishes due to its good flavor and rich texture, according to Healthline. They are popular with American consumers in the form of guacamole.

Of course, there's more serious things going on than an — albeit heartbreaking — avocado shortage.

The U.S. and Mexico trade about $1.7 BILLION in goods daily, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which said closing the border would be “an unmitigated economic debacle” that could threaten five million American jobs.

The growing emphasis on healthy eating has increased the demand for fresh produce, and a greater variety of it, which has led the United States to depend on Mexico to meet that need, The Guardian reports. Further, imports have nearly tripled since 1999. In that period, Mexico has gone from supplying less than a third of imported produce to 44 percent today.

In addition to avocados, the majority of imported tomatoes, cucumbers, blackberries and raspberries come from Mexico. While there are other producers of these goods globally, opening those trade channels would reportedly take time.

Trump said on Friday that there was a “very good likelihood” he would close the border this week if Mexico did not stop immigrants from reaching the United States. A complete shutdown would disrupt millions of legal border crossings in addition to asylum seekers, as well as billions of dollars in trade, about $137 billion of food imports, Huffington Post reports.

