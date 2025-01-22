More Health:

January 22, 2025

Baby Cafe breastfeeding support center to open in Camden library

The nonprofit's first location in New Jersey will offer drop-in services on Thursday afternoons.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Breastfeeding
baby cafe camden Provided Image/Cooper Medical School of Rowan University

The new Baby Cafe breastfeeding support center in Camden will be open Thursday afternoons and offer free services such as one-on-one support.

The first Baby Cafe location in New Jersey opens Thursday, aiming to offer breastfeeding parents a free and welcoming environment to gather for support, education and connection. 

Baby Cafe is a nonprofit organization with programs across 26 states that work to "reduce health disparities nationwide and help mothers realize their breastfeeding goals." The newest cafe, named Cooper-Camden Baby Cafe, is within the Riletta L. Cream Ferry Avenue Library at 852 Ferry Ave. in Camden. It will be open every Thursday from noon-2 p.m. for drop-in services.

MORE: Sculptor who was the first Black woman to receive a national art commission was 'a voice of her time'

The Cooper-Camden Baby Cafe — an initiative of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University — will provide free, one-on-one feeding support for mothers led by Sindy Ferreira, the co-founder of the Camden location and a lead lactation consultant at Main Line Health. Medical residents and students will also assist at the location through service learning programs. Other features of the cafe will include peer support from other breastfeeding moms, comfortable seating for feeding and changing babies, and access to breastfeeding resources. Bilingual services will be available.

"The CCBC is a collaborative effort to improve maternal and child health and reduce breastfeeding disparities," Ferreira said in a release in October. "All breastfeeding families in Camden County as well as the surrounding areas are welcome to attend."

Breastfeeding is considered the best source of nutrition for most infants, according to Cooper Medical School. It offers many advantages for both the baby — reducing the risk of developing conditions like asthma and diabetes — and the mother — aiding in postpartum recovery and lowering the risk of developing certain cancers, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. But moms may often face discouraging physical barriers, like getting the baby to latch, or mental hindrances, such as embarrassment when breastfeeding (particularly in public) or lack of knowledge about how to do it, according to Drexel University College of Medicine. There are also inequities in breastfeeding. For example, 75% of Black infants are ever breastfed, which is below the national average of 84%, the CDC reported.

"This initiative will not only increase breastfeeding rates locally, but also educate future healthcare providers on the critical benefits of breastfeeding for both babies and mothers," Guy Hewlett, assistant dean for diversity and community affairs at Cooper Medical School, said in a release

There are no Baby Cafe locations in Philadelphia, although there is one Pennsylvania location in Williamsport, Lycoming County. The city of Philadelphia does offer free breastfeeding services, though, including the Philly Loves Families program — which provides one-on-one lactation support for parents. Other breastfeeding resources throughout the Philly area include a lactation nurse support line, prenatal breastfeeding classes and support groups.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Breastfeeding Philadelphia South Jersey Motherhood Libraries Nj New Jersey Camden County Camden

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Delgado Family

The one thing that made pursuing my dream career possible
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ex-Philly Proud Boys leader gets sentence commuted by President Trump

Trump Jan 6 Pardons

Technology

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Social Media

Philly influencers reflect on TikTok's future after brief ban

tiktok ban philadelphia influencers

Addiction

In Kensington, outreach workers give out food, clothing and toiletries from trucks, but potential restrictions loom

Mobile outreach Philly

Holiday

Valentine's Day festivities at LOVE Park include market, speed dating

love park valentine's day weekend

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved