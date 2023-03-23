More News:

March 23, 2023

Adventure Aquarium seeks public's help in naming its newest little blue penguin chick

The new baby joins its older cousin, Tater Tot, who was born just 10 days earlier; both chicks will be on display in a month-and-a-half

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Aquarium
adventure aquarium penguin chick Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium in Camden is asking the public to help name its newest little blue penguin chick. Voters must choose between Taz, Irwin, Heath and Ralph.

Less than a month after welcoming a penguin chick — a boy which staff named Tater Tot — Adventure Aquarium has publicized the birth of a little cousin for him to play with.

Little blue penguin parents Maremma and Bloke welcomed the healthy male hatchling on Feb. 25, according to the Camden aquarium. While Tater Tot born to Sheila and Spud just 10 days earlier on Feb. 15  was named by Adventure Aquarium's Bird and Mammal team, the public will have the chance to help name the newest bundle of joy.

Animal lovers can cast their vote for the new baby's name online now through Thursday, March 30, at noon. The options are Taz, Irwin, Heath and Ralph.

Tater Tot's mother Sheila and the new chick's father Bloke are siblings, making the aquarium's first two chicks of the breeding season cousins.

little blue penguin familyProvided Image/Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium's new baby penguin chick with parents Maremma and Bloke.


Nicknamed "fairy penguins," little blue penguins are the smallest species of penguin in the world, with an average height of 13 inches and average weight of just 3 pounds. In the wild, they can be found along the coastlines and inshore waters of southern Australia and New Zealand. The species is known for its slate-blue plumage.

Adventure Aquarium's little blue penguins can be seen in Zone A, where visitors can watch their feedings up-close every day, but the new chicks are not currently on display with their families.

adventure aquarium penguin chickProvided Image/Adventure Aquarium
 

Instead, the babies are spending time growing out their blue, water-proof feathers for swimming and learning how to grab fish from the aquarium's biologists. Tater Tot and his yet-unnamed cousin will rejoin the colony on exhibit in about a month-and-a-half.

"(T)he cuteness is well worth the wait!," Adventure Aquarium wrote on Instagram.

