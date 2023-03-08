More News:

March 08, 2023

Philadelphia Zoo mourns death of 24-year-old zebra

Laura and her half-sister Susie came to Philly from Little Rock, Arkansas in 2000

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Zoos
Laura Zebra Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Zoo/Facebook

Laura, a zebra at the Philadelphia Zoo, died this week at 24 years old. She had been at the zoo since 2000.

A Burchell's zebra who lived at the Philadelphia Zoo for more than two decades died this week at 24 years old, the zoo announced Tuesday.

"We are saddened to share that we have said goodbye to our Burchell’s zebra, Laura," the zoo wrote on Facebook and Instagram. "At 24 years old, she was among the oldest of her subspecies in North American zoos."

The zoo said Laura had been anesthetized in February to care for her aging teeth, but she had underlying heart disease, severe arthritis and a muscle injury to her hind limb.

Burchell's zebras, named after British explorer and naturalist William John Burchell, are a subspecies of plains zebra that inhabit the grasslands of east and south Africa. They're distinguished from other zebras by the distinct shadow striping on their haunches. They are known to migrate the longest distances of any terrestrial animal in Africa, traveling 300 miles round trip annually between Botswana and Namibia.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers plains zebras near threatened.

In the wild, Burchell's zebras typically live between 9-20 years. In captivity, they can live between 20-30 years.

"(Laura's) age is a testament to the phenomenal care she received from keepers and veterinary staff throughout her long life," the zoo said.

We are saddened to share that we have said goodbye to our Burchell’s zebra, Laura. At 24 years old, she was among the...

Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Laura and her half-sister, Susie, were born at Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas and came to the Philadelphia Zoo in 2000 when they were each a year old. The zoo described Laura as a "quiet, old soul."

"Laura was content to lead her herd from within, letting the other zebras shine and be their wonderful, dramatic selves. She will be greatly missed by all of us," the zoo said.

In addition to 24-year-old Susie, the Philadelphia Zoo is also home to five-year-old Grant’s zebras Laverne and Shirley, who share a habitat with Tony, the Southern white rhino.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Zoos Philadelphia Zebras Philadelphia Zoo

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bam Margera arrested for alleged domestic violence incident
Bam Margera Domestic Violence

Sponsored

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Healthy Eating

Hershey's plant-based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups lack milk – but that doesn't make them healthy
Plant-based Reese's

Flyers

Four reasons to watch the Flyers the rest of the way
Carter-Hart-Flyers-Red-Wings-3.5.23-NHL.jpg

TV

Quinta Brunson makes cameo in Hulu 'History of the World' sequel
quinta brunson history of the world hulu episode 4

Arts & Culture

Discover centuries-old art and antiques at The Philadelphia Show this spring
The Philadelphia Show

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved