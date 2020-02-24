Kick off spring race season with the Back on My Feet 5-Miler

The ninth annual Stroehmann Bakeries Back on My Feet 5-Miler will take place on Saturday, March 28.

Money raised from the race helps Back on My Feet's Philadelphia chapter reduce homelessness through running and community building, as well as employment and housing resources.



The early springtime race can be a great way to prepare for the popular Blue Cross Broad Street Run in May.

Registration is currently $35 through Sunday, March 1. The fee will increase to $40 through Wednesday, March 25. Then on race day, the price to join in will be $45.

The 5-mile race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and takes place mainly on MLK Drive along the Schuylkill River. Afterward, runners can enjoy a post-race party with snacks, a DJ and complimentary massages.

Saturday, March 28

7:30 a.m. | $35 per person

Paine's Park

MLK Drive and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130



