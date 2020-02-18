More Events:

February 18, 2020

Score discounts on registrations for local spring races at Philadelphia Runner

Organizers from at least 10 area races will be at the University City shop on March 11

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Runner's Spring Race Party is coming up on Wednesday, March 11. Stop by the University City location that evening to score discounts on more than 10 springtime races. Warm weather will be here before you know it, so don't wait to sign up for a popular race.

In addition to the Broad Street Run (congrats everyone who scored a bib!), there are tons of other popular races taking place in Philadelphia this spring.

If you're interested in signing up for some of them, like the Philly Run Fest or Back On My Feet 5-Miler, then stop by Philadelphia Runner in University City on Wednesday, March 11. 

Organizers from more than 10 Philly-area races will be at the shop to share info and offer discounted registrations.

Also, for every race you sign up for, you'll receive a $5 credit to Philadelphia Runner.

The event is free to attend. You can either meet at the shop at 6 p.m. for a 3-mile group run before browsing, or just stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. to take advantage of the deals.

Spring Race Party

Wednesday, March 11
6-8 p.m. | Free to attend
Philadelphia Runner
3621 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

