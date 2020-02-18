Score discounts on registrations for local spring races at Philadelphia Runner

In addition to the Broad Street Run (congrats everyone who scored a bib!), there are tons of other popular races taking place in Philadelphia this spring.

If you're interested in signing up for some of them, like the Philly Run Fest or Back On My Feet 5-Miler, then stop by Philadelphia Runner in University City on Wednesday, March 11.

Organizers from more than 10 Philly-area races will be at the shop to share info and offer discounted registrations.

Also, for every race you sign up for, you'll receive a $5 credit to Philadelphia Runner.

The event is free to attend. You can either meet at the shop at 6 p.m. for a 3-mile group run before browsing, or just stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. to take advantage of the deals.

Wednesday, March 11

6-8 p.m. | Free to attend

Philadelphia Runner

3621 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.