October 01, 2018

Block party at the Barnes includes food trucks, DJs, free museum admission

Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience an augmented reality mural

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Stock_Carroll - Barnes Foundation Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

In 2012, the Barnes moved to its current home in Philadelphia, a state-of-the-art building designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects.

The Barnes Foundation is throwing another evening block party with food trucks, dancing and a beer garden this weekend. 

The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. The date is also PECO Free First Sunday Family Day at the Barnes, which means free admission to the museum all day.

RELATED: On the Benjamin Franklin Parkway's 100th birthday, there will be a huge block party | Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will return for a second year | Philly’s Mural Arts program is adding the city’s first augmented reality mural

Block party attendees can check out the Barnes collection, which includes masterpieces by Van Gogh, Matisse, Picasso and more famous artists, as well as experience an augmented reality mural inside the museum.

"Dreams, Diaspora, and Destiny," designed by artists Joshua Mays and King Britt, integrates art and technology through image recognition, with the sounds of an original score.

In the Barnes' parking lot, there will be live art created by muralist Nathaniel Lee, plus multiple DJs, a photobooth and art activities.

Food trucks on-site will include Baby Blues BBQ, The Cow and the Curd and Lil' Pop Shop. To drink in the beer garden, there will be brews from Philly's Dock Street Brewery.

Barnes on the Block: Remix

Sunday, Oct. 7
4-8 p.m. | Free to attend
The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
