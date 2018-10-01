Block party at the Barnes includes food trucks, DJs, free museum admission

The Barnes Foundation is throwing another evening block party with food trucks, dancing and a beer garden this weekend.

The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. The date is also PECO Free First Sunday Family Day at the Barnes, which means free admission to the museum all day.

Block party attendees can check out the Barnes collection, which includes masterpieces by Van Gogh, Matisse, Picasso and more famous artists, as well as experience an augmented reality mural inside the museum.

"Dreams, Diaspora, and Destiny," designed by artists Joshua Mays and King Britt, integrates art and technology through image recognition, with the sounds of an original score.



In the Barnes' parking lot, there will be live art created by muralist Nathaniel Lee, plus multiple DJs, a photobooth and art activities.

Food trucks on-site will include Baby Blues BBQ, The Cow and the Curd and Lil' Pop Shop. To drink in the beer garden, there will be brews from Philly's Dock Street Brewery.

Sunday, Oct. 7

4-8 p.m. | Free to attend

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

