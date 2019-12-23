More Events:

December 23, 2019

You can sign up for unlimited barre3 classes to use through January

Make your New Year's resolution to exercise more a reality

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Barre
barre3 January challenge Photo by madison lavern/on Unsplash

Barre3's January challenge can help you get fit in 2020. Kick the new year off with unlimited barre classes.

If one of your 2020 goals is to exercise more, then sign up for barre3's January challenge. It will motive you to get up and moving throughout the month and ultimately develop a workout habit.

For $99, you'll get unlimited barre3 classes that you can use through Sunday, Feb. 2.

RELATED: Philly Dance Fitness hosting two cardio-packed festive workouts

Also included is free access to barre3's online workouts, a digital workbook to help you through the January challenge and 20% off the barre3 shop.

If you're a new client, or client who hasn’t taken a class in at least six months, you can sign up online. If you're already a barre3 member, you're automatically enrolled in the challenge. Look for an email from the studio.

Barre3 has a location in Rittenhouse at 1500 Sansom St. There are locations in the suburbs, too.


January Challenge

Monday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 2
$99
All Barre3 locations

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Barre Philadelphia Rittenhouse Exercise New Year's Resolutions

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
122219MilesSanders

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

Eagles 'unknown' offense has fueled rebirth as team reaches for unlikely playoff berth
Eagles-offense-posing-Cowboys_122219_USAT

Entertainment

Round1 with bowling, arcade games opening at Fashion District Philadelphia
Round1 at Fashion District Philadelphia opening

Family-Friendly

Five family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations
Countdown 2 Noon

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved