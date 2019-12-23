You can sign up for unlimited barre3 classes to use through January

If one of your 2020 goals is to exercise more, then sign up for barre3's January challenge. It will motive you to get up and moving throughout the month and ultimately develop a workout habit.

For $99, you'll get unlimited barre3 classes that you can use through Sunday, Feb. 2.

Also included is free access to barre3's online workouts, a digital workbook to help you through the January challenge and 20% off the barre3 shop.

If you're a new client, or client who hasn’t taken a class in at least six months, you can sign up online. If you're already a barre3 member, you're automatically enrolled in the challenge. Look for an email from the studio.

Barre3 has a location in Rittenhouse at 1500 Sansom St. There are locations in the suburbs, too.





Monday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 2

$99

All Barre3 locations

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.