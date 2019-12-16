More Events:

December 16, 2019

Philly Dance Fitness hosting two cardio-packed festive workouts

Join in the class on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Dance
Philly Dance Fitness holiday workouts Photo by Sean Ferigan/on Unsplash

Philly Dance Fitness hosting two festive workouts at its Midtown studio, on the second floor of 1301 Locust St.

If you're looking to fit in a workout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, sign up for a cardio-packed class at Philly Dance Fitness. 

'Twas the Cardio Pop Before Christmas will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m., which lets participants fit in a workout before their holiday plans.

The hour-long class will be high energy and feature easy-to-follow dance routines.

RELATED: Life Time opening doors to non-members for limited time

Then on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Dance-mas Holiday Burn will take place at 4 p.m. The workout will include cardio and Zumba.

Both classes will take place at the Midtown studio, located on the second floor of 1301 Locust St. The drop-in price is $13. Those interested can sign up online.

No other Philly Dance Fitness classes will be offered on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

