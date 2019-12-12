Life Time opening doors to non-members for limited time

Life Time, a chain of luxury health clubs, is opening its doors to non-members for a very limited time.

To help everyone get started on their New Year's health and fitness goals, Life Time is letting everyone in from Saturday, Dec. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 5.

Known as the "Commitment Day" program, which started in 2013, there will be events throughout the nine days. Events taking place at the three Pennsylvania locations can be viewed on the Life Time website.

There's a 60-minute group workout, family-friendly 60-minute workout, introduction to yoga, indoor triathlon and outdoor 5K.

In Pennsylvania, find Life Time in Ardmore (40 E. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003), Fort Washington (375 Commerce Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034) and King of Prussia (700 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087).

This year, all Commitment Day participants will have the opportunity to give to Make-A-Wish during the events and through online donations.

