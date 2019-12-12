More Events:

December 12, 2019

Life Time opening doors to non-members for limited time

Find the luxury health club in Ardmore, Fort Washington and King of Prussia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Gyms
Life Time opening doors to non-members for limited time Photo by Samantha Gades/on Unsplash

During the 'Commitment Day' program at Life Time, non-members can join in group workouts and more.

Life Time, a chain of luxury health clubs, is opening its doors to non-members for a very limited time. 

To help everyone get started on their New Year's health and fitness goals, Life Time is letting everyone in from Saturday, Dec. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 5.

RELATED: Here's how to alleviate the stress of the holiday season in a healthy way

Known as the "Commitment Day" program, which started in 2013, there will be events throughout the nine days. Events taking place at the three Pennsylvania locations can be viewed on the Life Time website.

There's a 60-minute group workout, family-friendly 60-minute workout, introduction to yoga, indoor triathlon and outdoor 5K. 

In Pennsylvania, find Life Time in Ardmore (40 E. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003), Fort Washington (375 Commerce Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034) and King of Prussia (700 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087).

This year, all Commitment Day participants will have the opportunity to give to Make-A-Wish during the events and through online donations.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Gyms Philadelphia Yoga King of Prussia Workouts Fort Washington Running Family-Friendly Ardmore

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121219CarsonWentz3

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Eagles

Eagles vs. Washington: Five matchups to watch
121119TerryMcLaurin3

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved