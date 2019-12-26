More News:

December 26, 2019

Virginia man dies in skiing accident at Pa.'s Bear Creek Mountain Resort

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Skiing
Bear Creek Skiing Bear Creek Mountain Resort/Facebook

Matthew Rosenstein, 23, of Arlington, Virginia, died Monday, Dec. 23, in a skiiing accident at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

A 23-year-old Virginia man died earlier this week after a skiing accident at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in the Lehigh Valley, according to authorities.

Matthew Rosenstein, 23, of Arlington, was injured Monday afternoon when he struck a piece of snowblowing equipment, the Associated Press reported.

The resort in Longswamp Township told WFMZ that Rosenstein had been responsive immediately after the accident. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he later died of his injuries.

The Lehigh Valley Coronor's Office determined that Rosenstein died of multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental. 

Though Rosenstein had a helmet, the resort said he was not wearing it at the time of the accident.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Skiing Lehigh Valley Winter Sports

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Wentz changes the narrative, Pederson makes Garrett look bad
Carson-Wentz-celebrates_122319_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios, as well as their likely/ideal playoff opponents
122319CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved