Virginia man dies in skiing accident at Pa.'s Bear Creek Mountain Resort

A 23-year-old Virginia man died earlier this week after a skiing accident at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in the Lehigh Valley, according to authorities.

Matthew Rosenstein, 23, of Arlington, was injured Monday afternoon when he struck a piece of snowblowing equipment, the Associated Press reported.

The resort in Longswamp Township told WFMZ that Rosenstein had been responsive immediately after the accident. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he later died of his injuries.

The Lehigh Valley Coronor's Office determined that Rosenstein died of multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

Though Rosenstein had a helmet, the resort said he was not wearing it at the time of the accident.