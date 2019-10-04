More News:

October 04, 2019

These blue jellyfish are reportedly turning up at the Jersey Shore

Velella aren't typical for New Jersey beaches, but they've been spotted in Cape May County and points north

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Wildlife
velella jellyfish jersey shore Anita Hart/Flickr

Velella is a jellyfish also known as the by-the-wind sailor. The sea creatures have been turning up at the at Jersey Shore, though they are not native to the region.

Beautiful blue velella jellyfish, also known as the by-the-wind sailor, have started to turn up on Jersey Shore beaches in recent weeks.

Scientists say that due to the Gulf Stream's powerful winds coming north due to Hurricane Dorian's September arrival, the sea-glass-like velella have traveled up to New Jersey's beaches riding the wind and the tides.

MORE NEWS: Spotted lanternfly mania has hit more than the trees

So far, they've been spotted on beaches in Cape May County, at the southern end of the Jersey Shore, and to the north in places like Avon-by-the-Sea and Sandy Hook, NJ.com reported.

On the New Jersey Jellyspotters Facebook group, photographers and beachgoers started to notice the bright blue jellyfish, which are typically found in warm, temperate, and tropical waters. 

The velella usually float on the surface of the water searching for food and propelled by catching the wind with their rigid, triangular "sail." Once they wash up, the sea creatures die. They do not sting, however scientists say they carry a mild neurotoxin, so avoid touching your eyes or sensitive skin if you come into contact with one. 

NJ.com reported that although the creatures are typically at sea, it's not necessarily unusual for velella to wash up in New Jersey. The jellies often to travel far distances and get pushed onto the sand by strong tides. 

In 2015, millions of velella washed up along the West Coast in a mass stranding. They've also been seen in enormous quantities in Oregon and parts of Florida.

National Geographic reported that these mass strandings happen on shore about every three to six years.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Wildlife Philadelphia New Jersey Jellyfish

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Food & Drink

Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier
River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved