More News:

October 02, 2019

Spotted lanternfly mania has hit more than the trees

Now there are insect-inspired T-shirts, songs and shots

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Spotted lanternfly
1002_spotted lanternfly Screenshot/Amazon, Squishr app

Now that the spotted lanternfly has invaded Pennsylvania, songs, T-shirts, drinking games, and ice cream has been created.

First we were dubious they would come. Once they arrived, we were afraid. Then we were murderous. Now, we're obsessed. 

The spotted lanternfly not only has invaded our local ecosystems, but also filled our group texts, neighborhood Facebook groups and newspapers

We don't mean to make light of the very real threat these insects pose, but we'd just like to point out that spotted lanternfly mania is real. 

Here's a list of all the strange new things inspired by the insect:

D’EMILIOS OLD WORLD ICE TREATS 

The East Passyunk Ave. ice cream and sorbet shop introduced a spotted lanternfly-themed treat flavored with lychee, pineapple, coconut, chocolate chips and strawberry slices. Sounds good, looks gross.

SQUISHR THE APP 

A family in Southeastern Pennsylvania told The Morning Call they created an app called Squishr that makes a game out of stomping on the spotted lanternflies. Users that kill the lanternfly are prompted to post a photo of the dead insect and share it with other users on a public leaderboard.

The top score is someone who killed 1,023 lanternflies.

1002_Squishr

SHOTS AND DRINKING GAMES 

We've all heard about Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub in Bethlehem creating a custom lanternfly shot that "tastes as bad as their reputation." But have you heard about the drinking game?

Every time you spot one, take a shot. Every time you squish one, take another shot. 

HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

This one is just a joke. But it's funny. 

'SPOTTED LANTERNFLY NINJA' T-SHIRTS

A group called Spotted Lanternfly Control has started selling T-shirts on Amazon. Some are called "Spotted Lanternfly Ninja" and others are called "Spotted Lanternfly Assassin." If you're into that kind of thing, go check 'em out.

Maybe you could wear your new lanternfly T-shirt with your lanternfly carcus earrings. 

THE 'DIE, DIE, DIE, SPOTTED LANTERNFLY' SONG

Local musician Tim Cheney, of The Edge Hill Rounders, created the acoustic song and put it on YouTube. Admittedly, it's very good. 

Here's one verse.

"Don't transport firewood, brush or debris cause they'll hide in there and you'll never see
Them hitching a ride with you to the very next town 
Well, die die die you spotted lanternfly
When you see me comin' you'll know your end is nigh
I got a fly swatter and I'm gonna chase ya all the way back to Asia" 

Cheney is going to be on WHYY's Bet Your Garden radio show at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Spotted lanternfly Philadelphia Pennsylvania Agriculture Wildlife Insects

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jets: 5 matchups to watch
100219LukeFalk

Business

Amazon 'moving ahead' with plans for a grocery store in Philadelphia
Amazon

Healthy Eating

Eating less red meat isn't necessarily healthier, controversial study finds
Red Meat Guidelines

Sixers

Training camp notes: Sixers open camp with spirited practice
111218-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter beer

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved