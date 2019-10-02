Spotted lanternfly mania has hit more than the trees

First we were dubious they would come. Once they arrived, we were afraid. Then we were murderous. Now, we're obsessed.

The spotted lanternfly not only has invaded our local ecosystems, but also filled our group texts, neighborhood Facebook groups and newspapers.

We don't mean to make light of the very real threat these insects pose, but we'd just like to point out that spotted lanternfly mania is real.

Here's a list of all the strange new things inspired by the insect:

D’EMILIOS OLD WORLD ICE TREATS

The East Passyunk Ave. ice cream and sorbet shop introduced a spotted lanternfly-themed treat flavored with lychee, pineapple, coconut, chocolate chips and strawberry slices. Sounds good, looks gross.

SQUISHR THE APP

A family in Southeastern Pennsylvania told The Morning Call they created an app called Squishr that makes a game out of stomping on the spotted lanternflies. Users that kill the lanternfly are prompted to post a photo of the dead insect and share it with other users on a public leaderboard.

The top score is someone who killed 1,023 lanternflies.

SHOTS AND DRINKING GAMES

We've all heard about Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub in Bethlehem creating a custom lanternfly shot that "tastes as bad as their reputation." But have you heard about the drinking game?

Every time you spot one, take a shot. Every time you squish one, take another shot.

HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

This one is just a joke. But it's funny.

'SPOTTED LANTERNFLY NINJA' T-SHIRTS

A group called Spotted Lanternfly Control has started selling T-shirts on Amazon. Some are called "Spotted Lanternfly Ninja" and others are called "Spotted Lanternfly Assassin." If you're into that kind of thing, go check 'em out.

Maybe you could wear your new lanternfly T-shirt with your lanternfly carcus earrings.

THE 'DIE, DIE, DIE, SPOTTED LANTERNFLY' SONG

Local musician Tim Cheney, of The Edge Hill Rounders, created the acoustic song and put it on YouTube. Admittedly, it's very good.

Here's one verse.

"Don't transport firewood, brush or debris cause they'll hide in there and you'll never see

Them hitching a ride with you to the very next town

Well, die die die you spotted lanternfly

When you see me comin' you'll know your end is nigh

I got a fly swatter and I'm gonna chase ya all the way back to Asia"

Cheney is going to be on WHYY's Bet Your Garden radio show at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5.

