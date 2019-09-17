More News:

September 17, 2019

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion

The pests' presence isn't waning, so researchers are examining every possible route to try and control the spread

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Science Environment
Spotted lanternflies wasps china 69News WFMZ-TV/YouTube

Scientists and farmers alike have warned that the spotted lanternfly is actively detrimental to Pennsylvania's ecosystems. The insect feeds on, and eventually destroys, trees.

The spotted lanternfly presence in Eastern Pennsylvania has seemingly reached a new level this summer, with hourly sightings of the insects around the Philadelphia area, including right in Center City.

The invasive pest, scientists and farmers alike have warned, is actively detrimental to the area's ecosystems because it feeds on, and destroys, trees. The state of Pennsylvania has put big money, and manpower, towards trying to contain the insects' spread.

Now, a response almost reminiscent of a science fiction movie is being considered by the federal government: importing wasps from China to combat the spotted lanternflies head-on.

The primary problems with fighting the spread of spotted lanternflies in Pennsylvania, and its neighboring states, is that the insect doesn't have natural predators in the United States the way it does in its native Asia. Thus, the insects have been able to thrive, and spread, relatively unabated.

In China, this isn't the case. A species of tiny wasps are known to lay eggs inside baby spotted lanternflies, which kills them. According to NPR's All Things Considered, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has already brought some of these wasps to the United States to test the viability of fighting one bug with another bug.

From NPR:

"In China, the lanternfly has natural enemies that hold it in check. They are tiny wasps, so small you barely see them.

"Scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, working with colleagues from China, have brought two of these wasps to the U.S. under tight security. The wasps are under quarantine in a couple of USDA labs.

"One of them, the Beneficial Insects Introduction Research Unit, is in Newark, Del., on the edge of the University of Delaware campus."

The actual testing of the wasps' ability to curb lanternflies in Pennsylvania and, surrounding states, is still years off, according to NPR. Scientists are still studying what would happen after introducing these wasps into an entirely new ecosystem: Would they only attack the lanternflies, or would they begin to attack native North American insects as well.

This isn't the first time the idea of importing the lanternfly's enemy has been floated. Just last month, the Washington Post reported government scientists were interested in the parasitic wasps.

Another, less dramatic route to curbing spotted lanternflies popped up earlier this year, when scientists discovered fungi present in Berks County that could potentially "decimate" the insects.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Science Environment Delaware Bugs Research USDA Insects Pennsylvania Philadelphia Spotted lanternfly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

SEPTA

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Jenkintown Station SEPTA

Addiction

Potential carcinogen in menthol e-cigarettes exceeds safety levels, study finds
Vaping pulegone carcinogen cancer

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Television

Shane Gillis fired from 'SNL' days after racist comments resurface
Shane Gillis Andrew Yang

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved