September 17, 2019

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders among presidential candidates to appear at Philly labor summit

Each candidate will speak during the Workers' Presidential Summit on Tuesday afternoon at the convention center

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Labor Unions
0917_Biden, Sanders labor Al Diaz//Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden, pictured during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate in June, will both be in Philly on Tuesday afternoon for a labor union summit.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will be among seven presidential candidates who will speak during Tuesday afternoon's first-ever Workers' Presidential Summit in Philadelphia.

Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tim Ryan, Marianne Williamson, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will also attend.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania launches online application for absentee ballot

The candidates will speak and take questions from union workers across the region about wage inequality, ensuring access to quality public services, strengthening the right to organize unions, and increasing union jobs.

Biden and Sanders are the only big-ticket candidates who will appear at the summit, which was organized by Philadelphia AFL-CIO President Pat Eiding over concerns that local labor union leaders were jumping to support Biden too quickly.

Even though Biden's headquarters is only a few blocks away from Tuesday's summit — it's taking place at the Philadelphia Convention Center — it didn't go unnoticed that his campaign didn't confirm he would attend until Monday morning, the Inquirer reported.

The summit is free to attend and will be live streamed here starting at 3 p.m. 

