More News:

September 16, 2019

Lehigh University student 'behaving aggressively' found with loaded gun, knife

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Lehigh student gun CLARA.COGITO/CREATIVE COMMONS

The Lehigh University Police Department responded to a report of a student acting erratically near campus on Sept. 16, 2019. Authorities found the student possessed a loaded gun and a knife.

A student at Lehigh University was taken into custody Monday after police said he was displaying signs of erratic behavior near campus and found to be carrying a loaded gun and a knife. 

The Lehigh University Police Department said detectives were investigating reports about the student around noon when they encountered a disturbance near Farrington Square, by the intersection of Morton and New streets. 

When police arrived at the scene, they observed the man shouting and banging on the window of an occupied car. 

The man initially resisted attempts by police to restrain him until additional officers responded to assist. Investigators found him in possession of the gun and knife. 

The student was transferred to a local health care facility for psychiatric evaluation, police said. He was not identified and no charges have been announced. 

Authorities credited another Lehigh student for bringing the man's concerning behavior to their attention. 

"The reporting student's actions alerted us to the problematic behavior and helped us resolve the problem without anyone being hurt," police said in a statement. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Lehigh County Crime Universities Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
091619JulioJones

Development

New sinkhole opens up along Mariner East 2 pipeline in Delaware County
Mariner East 2 sinkhole sept 2019

Illness

How – not what – a person vapes may play a big role in health effects
Vape Woman Hands 09132019

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Why don't Phillies fans seem to care about a team in the thick of a playoff race?
Phillies-fan_091619_usat

Television

Queer Eye's Antoni says he ate way too much food at Zahav while filming in Philly
Antoni Queer Eye philly restaurants

Family-Friendly

'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience' opening at the Franklin Institute
Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience at Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved