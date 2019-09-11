More News:

September 11, 2019

Man on LSD broke into State College restaurant, cooked meal, gave himself $3,000 refund and stole car

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Burglary
Bailer Alger mugshot Source/Millcreek Township Police Department

Bailey Alger, 22, of Georgia, allegedly broke into a restaurant in State College, Pennsylvania and stole $3,000 from the register. Police said Alger also stole a car that later turned up in an accident in Erie County.

A Georgia man has told State College police he was on acid last month when he broke into a Korean restaurant, made himself a meal, gave himself a $3,000 refund, and then stole a car that later turned up in a serious accident in Erie County, authorities said.

Bailey Alger, 22, was first arrested on Aug. 5 in Millcreek Township when police found a stolen 2016 Infinity Q70L that had been involved in a crash.

Alger told police he had taken acid and "a bunch of other drugs," according to an affadavit of probable cause obtained by The Centre Daily Times. He is charged in Erie County with receiving stolen property, DUI and a pair of summary traffic citations.

Investigators traced the Infiniti back to State College, where it was allegedly stolen from outside Korean Table, a restaurant in the 300 block of South Allen Street.

The restaurant's owner reportedly returned home from vacation in early August and found the front door of his establishment had been left open. Inside, he found his food and wares had been rearranged in the kitchen.

When interviewed by Millcreek police, Alger admitted he broke into Korean Table while high and cooked himself food. He gave himself the refund by logging into the register as an employee, police said. Alger spent the night at the restaurant and left in the morning with the Infiniti parked outside.

Alger additionally is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and related offenses. He is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility after he was unable to post $25,000 bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Burglary State College Drugs Police Georgia Crime Trespassing LSD

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Adult Health

Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week
Naps may reduce risk of stroke, heart attacks

Sixers

What we know about Mike Scott's tailgate scuffle before Sunday's Eagles game
090919-MikeScott-USAToday

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved