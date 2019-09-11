More News:

September 11, 2019

New Jersey man charged with doing 'donuts' on president’s Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster

Richard J. McEwan, 26, already has another criminal case for allegedly breaking in to Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Golf Courses
Donald trump golf course Taylor Swift break in Somerset County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook

Richard J. McEwan, 26, of Milford, New Jersey, has been charged with third degree criminal mischief after causing nearly $19,000 in damage to the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster. He was charged for breaking and entering Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home in August.

The New Jersey man charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's home a few weeks ago now allegedly has caused significant damage to the grounds of President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course, authorities said.

Richard J. McEwan, 26, of Milford, Hunterdon County, is charged with criminal mischief by the Somerset Prosecutor's Office after allegedly doing "donuts" on the Trump National Golf Course in two separate incidents, causing nearly $19,000 in damage, investigators said.

Last month, McEwan was charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home, a 11,744 square-foot estate with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Officers found that he had broken a glass door to get inside. He reportedly took off his shoes before entering the home, telling the police who arrested him he did so "to be polite."

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, an employee at the golf course called the Bedminster Township police to report a Ford sedan, with music blaring, doing "donuts" on the golf course’s 11th hole.

Police police were called to Trump National again around 3:30 on Sept. 8. This time the vehicle was seen doing "donuts" on the 13th hole, which caused between $7,000 and $9,000 worth of damage, police said.

A witness described seeing a blue Ford with a Rutgers sticker on it. Partial numbers of the license plate were obtained and after an investigation police found the vehicle described belonged to McEwan. 

He was arrested at his residence on Tuesday and released pending a future court date.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Golf Courses New Jersey Somerset County Donald Trump Taylor Swift

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Adult Health

Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week
Naps may reduce risk of stroke, heart attacks

Sixers

What we know about Mike Scott's tailgate scuffle before Sunday's Eagles game
090919-MikeScott-USAToday

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved