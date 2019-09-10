Mike Scott incident tailgater confirms racial slur was used, says crew has disbanded

One of the Eagles fans who was involved in the Eagles tailgate fight with Sixers forward Mike Scott called into The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic on Tuesday afternoon, and things got wild.

The man, who is currently known as "Microphone Guy" for his role in the social media videos of the incident, confirmed that someone at the tailgate directed a racial slur at Scott.

Here's a transcript of what Microphone Guy had to say about the Mike Scott incident itself:

Mike Miss: The Mike Scott part. How does that develop?

Mic Guy: As he's walking through the lot, again, everybody on the sidewalk, in 50 feet of us, left or right, we had no idea who he was. We say, 'Alright, here comes another Redskins fan. Here comes a Redskins fan.' And we all just start in on him. Nobody knew he was an NBA player. The minute we found out he was an NBA player, you wanna talk about hearts sunk. Grown men with tears in their eyes.

Mike Miss: You guys are haranguing him, and what's his reaction to it?

Mic Guy: He was not happy.

Mike Miss: He comes over to you?

Mic Guy: He was not happy.

Mike Miss: Alright, you guys use any kinds of racial slurs towards him?

Mic Guy: It's been coming out that it has. There's a lot of us there. I wanna say no, but I would probably be justified in saying someone did, yes.

Mike Miss: Okay, so that may have set him off. He comes over. And then what happens?

Mic Guy: Pushing and shoving, and now it's, again, it's the mob mentality. You can't let him get over on you. He doesn't want to back down. It was just a bad situation. It should've never happened, and I can tell you it'll never happen again.

Mike Miss: Your son actually got into the scrap with him, right?

Mic Guy: At the time I didn't know, but yes.

Mike Miss: When did you find out it was Mike Scott, and what did you do from that point on?

Mic Guy: Probably 20, 30 minutes after. We immediately, a handful of us from our group, a lot of guys split, went home. But a handful of us went immediately to find a supervisor for Wells Fargo security, immediately went into the security room in the basement of the Wells Fargo, and tried to contact the Sixers and Mike Scott himself. We were there for hours, trying to deal with it, trying to apologize.

Mike Miss: You didn't go into the game?

Mic Guy: We did, but we left about halfway through the first quarter, after we started to realize what was going on.