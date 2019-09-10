Here's a first look at the Wells Fargo Center's new 4K kinetic scoreboard

The world's first center-hung 4K kinetic scoreboard (a lot of words for a gargantuan scoreboard) is finally up and working at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the 90,000 pound scoreboard on Wednesday, demonstrating just how enormous it appears in context with the rest of the arena and the playing surface below.













The scoreboard was designed by New York-based ANC Sports and manufactured by Lancaster County's TAIT Kinetix. Transporting it to Philadelphia alone required 19 trucks.

The massive LED screen is 65% larger than the previous display and will transform into multiple configurations during the course of each game. A pair of crown trusses enable the screen's multi-directional movement.

