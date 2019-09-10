Here's a first look at the Wells Fargo Center's new 4K kinetic scoreboard

September 10, 2019
The world's first center-hung 4K kinetic scoreboard (a lot of words for a gargantuan scoreboard) is finally up and working at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the 90,000 pound scoreboard on Wednesday, demonstrating just how enormous it appears in context with the rest of the arena and the playing surface below.
Here’s an expanding Goliath of a scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/AmzdbHoTUs— Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) September 10, 2019
The new @WellsFargoCtr Video Board is AWESOME!!!! @sixers @flyers @NLLwings @soulfootball @NBCSPhilly @975TheFanatic pic.twitter.com/CyLsoWhOMi— Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) September 10, 2019
Here is the new kinetic 4K center-hung scoreboard at the Wells Fargo Center pic.twitter.com/vyO6EjGH2F— Marc Narducci (@sjnard) September 10, 2019
It’s here and it’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/vP2SGEJiqz— Wells Fargo Center 🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) September 10, 2019
The scoreboard was designed by New York-based ANC Sports and manufactured by Lancaster County's TAIT Kinetix. Transporting it to Philadelphia alone required 19 trucks.
The massive LED screen is 65% larger than the previous display and will transform into multiple configurations during the course of each game. A pair of crown trusses enable the screen's multi-directional movement.
Adding the new scoreboard is the latest step in the Wells Fargo Center's multi-year renovation plan, a $250 million investment in the stadium's concourse, facilities and technology.
The Wells Fargo Center also announced the opening of the new and improved Center City Club, a fan venue decked out with two 50-foot bars and 700 square feet of LED screen.
The all new Center City Club is officially OPEN at Wells Fargo Center. pic.twitter.com/tbuXrshsyx— Wells Fargo Center 🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) September 10, 2019
Two 50 foot bars have been installed within the Center City Club.— Wells Fargo Center 🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) September 10, 2019
Behind each bar is 700 total square feet of LED screen. pic.twitter.com/g5MjYy2qDL
The new scoreboard will make its official debut on Sept. 16 for the Flyers preseason game against the New York Islanders.