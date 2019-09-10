More Sports:

September 10, 2019

Here's a first look at the Wells Fargo Center's new 4K kinetic scoreboard

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Stadiums Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center SB Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Wells Fargo Center installed a massive new scoreboard as part of a $250 million renovation project at the home of the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers.

The world's first center-hung 4K kinetic scoreboard (a lot of words for a gargantuan scoreboard) is finally up and working at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. 

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the 90,000 pound scoreboard on Wednesday, demonstrating just how enormous it appears in context with the rest of the arena and the playing surface below. 




The scoreboard was designed by New York-based ANC Sports and manufactured by Lancaster County's TAIT Kinetix. Transporting it to Philadelphia alone required 19 trucks. 

The massive LED screen is 65% larger than the previous display and will transform into multiple configurations during the course of each game. A pair of crown trusses enable the screen's multi-directional movement.

RELATED: Mike Scott incident tailgater confirms racial slur was used, says crew has disbanded

Adding the new scoreboard is the latest step in the Wells Fargo Center's multi-year renovation plan, a $250 million investment in the stadium's concourse, facilities and technology.

The Wells Fargo Center also announced the opening of the new and improved Center City Club, a fan venue decked out with two 50-foot bars and 700 square feet of LED screen. 


The new scoreboard will make its official debut on Sept. 16 for the Flyers preseason game against the New York Islanders. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Stadiums Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia Sixers Flyers Technology

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved