More News:

August 29, 2019

Pennsylvania bar creates Spotted Lanternfly Shot to drown our sorrows

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Bars Shots
Spotted Lanternfly shot Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub/Facebook

Bethlehem bar Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub revealed the new Spotted Lanternfly Shot, which riffs on the invasive pest that has terrorized trees across Pennsylvania in recent years.

The relentless invasion of the spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania has prompted millions of dollars in eradication efforts and left communities reeling from the insect's swarming presence.

It is going to be a long and gruesome war against the menace in our midst. Times like this call for a shot of something strong.

We can thank Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub in Bethlehem for delivering Pennsylvania what it needs.

This disgusting-looking treat contains XO cognac, Grenadine, whipped creme, sprinkles and candies. It's like a Halloween cupcake, only made of alcohol.

Molly's has invented shots in the past based on odd crazes and obsessions, including the viral Tide Pod Challenge and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles

The spotted lanternfly, first seen in the United States in Pennsylvania back in 2014, has since spread across the Delaware Valley and beyond. New Jersey is getting to know them lately.

Apart from being a public nuisance, spotted lanternflies feed on a variety of trees, leaving wounds in their trunks that damage the trees and attract other pests.

In its efforts to beat back the spotted lanternfly, Pennsylvania has assigned more than 150 researchers to the problem and categorized one of its favorite meals, the Tree of Heaven, as a noxious plant.

The latest sign of hope to defeat it is the use of two native fungi that can be deployed with biopesticides targeting live spotted lanternflies and their nymphs. Early results from trials in Reading and Norristown have shown promise, reducing populations by about half.

If that fails to beat back the infestation, it may be high time to just hit them with the ingredients of the shot made at Molly's, or start drinking it regularly to cope with their encroachment into our lives.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Bars Shots Bethlehem Humor Odd News Pubs Alcohol Spotted lanternfly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' fourth preseason game vs. the Jets
082919JoshSweat

Investigations

Liberation Way employees plead guilty in Bucks County addiction treatment scheme
Liberation Way

Prevention

Pinterest takes initiative in stopping the spread of medical, vaccine misinformation
vaccine misinformation pinterest

Phillies

Why Phillies' September roster call-ups probably won't help much
Maikel-Franco_072619_usat

Wawa

Take that, Sheetz: Food & Wine names Wawa best fast food in Pennsylvania
Wawa food & wine

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved