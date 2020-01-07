More Health:

January 07, 2020

Here's how to become a registered organ donor

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Organ Donation
Become an Organ Donor Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

More organ and tissue donors are needed to help meet the demand for transplants.

Donate Life Pennsylvania is launching the state's first Donor Day on Wednesday in an effort to expand the number of registered organ and tissue donors.

There are 4.9 million registered organ donors in Pennsylvania, but that figure is not enough to meet the 7,500 patients currently on the transplant waiting list. Donate Life Pennsylvania seeks to boost the number of donors beyond 5 million people.

Here's how to get involved:

Pennsylvania residents willing to become organ donors can register here. To do so, they'll simply need their driver's license or state ID number, date of birth and the last four digits of their social security number. Residents of other states can become organ and tissue donors by joining the National Donate Life Registry here.

Donate Life Pennsylvania encourages people who already have registered as organ donors to explain why organ and tissue donation is important to them by posting on social media and using #PADonorDay. They also can help debunk common myths and misconceptions by sharing this explanation.

Other ways to get involved include donating to the Governor Robert P. Casey Memorial Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Trust Fund or volunteering with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), a nonprofit that handles the computerized matching of donated organs and tissues and coordinates their surgical recovery.

"By joining forces, together we can create a momentous impact and help make a difference in the lives of so many Pennsylvanians," CORE CEO Susan Stuart said.

Donate Life Pennsylvania is a collaborative initiative created by the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, Gift of Life Donor program and the Pennsylvania Departments of Health, Education and Transportation. They selected January 8 as PA Donor Day because one donor can save up to eight lives.

About 49.4% of eligible donors in Pennsylvania are registered. The groups hope to recruit enough new donors on PA Donor Day to surpass 50%.

"Last year, organ donors across the country made 33,000 life-saving transplants possible," Gift of Life Donor Program CEO Howard M. Nathan said. "If every potential donor was registered, it is estimated that the number of lives saved each year would double."

Several employers, organizations and associations across Pennsylvania are participating in PA Donor Day. Among the local groups: Independence Blue Cross, AmerisourceBergen and the Pennsylvania Masons.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Health News Organ Donation Philadelphia Organs Transplants Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' 2020 offseason needs from most glaring to most stable
010520AlshonJeffery

Natural Disasters

Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires
Ben Simmons Australia

Children's Health

Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to eat nutritious foods, study says
Cooking shows healthy food children

Eagles

Miles Sanders’ new injury, Malcolm Jenkins’ ultimatum, and other Eagles season-ending takeaways
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location
Dig Philly

Family-Friendly

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved