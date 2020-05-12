Here's a look at Ben Simmons' new Nike sneakers out this month

May 12, 2020
The NBA season may be on hiatus, but that's not stopping Nike from putting out some fresh kicks during what would normally be the playoffs. Fun fact: today is the one-year anniversary of Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer beater over the Sixers.
Among the new crop of sneakers debuting this month is a pair from Sixers star Ben Simmons, who went with an update to the Blazer Mid '77.
Simmons' new sneaker is part of a series that recognizes the pregame rituals and motivational phrases of several NBA stars, including the Mavericks' Luka Dončić and the Kings' De'Aaron Fox.
Last year, Simmons released another Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage that comes in red with a plaid swoosh, white soles and the No. 25 on the back with a crown.
Sixers fans can also look forward to the release of Joel Embiid's signature Under Armour sneakers later this year, if everything remains on schedule during the coronavirus pandemic. The sneakers have been in development for nearly two years.
Simmons' Nikes will be available online at Foot Locker and House of Hoops beginning May 21, while goat.com appears to be accepting orders for new and pre-owned pairs of the plaid version.