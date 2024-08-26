Ranking the best backup quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL season

It's that time of the year to rank the most popular person in every respective NFL city: the backup quarterback. No football town knows the importance of the position better than Philadelphia, as the likes of Koy Detmer, A.J. Feeley, Jeff Garcia, Michael Vick and Nick Foles (on several occasions...) have etched themselves into Eagles lore.

I'm including three quarterbacks from three different teams: the Eagles, Browns and Cowboys. The Browns have two relatively bigger-name backup QBs, the Eagles' QB2 situation should be flipped around and Dallas will always be intriguing to a Philadelphia audience.

Let's get after it...

Rank Player Team 1 Jake Browning Bengals 2 Joe Flacco Colts 3 Justin Fields Steelers 4 Andy Dalton Panthers 5 Drew Lock Giants 6 Sam Howell Seahawks 7 Tyrod Taylor Jets 8 Tanner McKee Eagles 9 Tyler Huntley Browns 10 Michael Pennix Jr. Falcons 11 Jameis Winston Browns 12 Jimmy Garoppolo Rams 13 Jacoby Brissett Patriots 14 Carson Wentz Chiefs 15 Mac Jones Jaguars 16 Mitchell Trubisky Bills 17 Sean Clifford Packers 18 Cooper Rush Cowboys 19 Kenny Pickett Eagles 20 Davis Mills

Texans 21 Kyle Trask

Buccaneers

22 Aidan O'Connell

Raiders 23 Skylar Thompson

Dolphins 24 Brandon Allen 49ers 25 Desmond Ridder Cardinals 26 Josh Jonhson Ravens 27 Marcus Mariota Commanders 28 Nick Mullens Vikings 29 Nate Sudfeld Lions 30 Trey Lance Cowboys 31 Mason Rudolph Titans 32 Jarrett Stidham Broncos 33 Easton Stick Chargers 34 Tyson Bagent Bears 35 Jake Haener Saints





Some notes on the rankings...

• I'm operating under the assumption that Drake Maye will be starting over Jacoby Brissett in New England. Brissett is a quality enough backup, but Maye needs to be the guy for the Patriots immediately.



• Teams that would be better if Jake Browning was their starting quarterback: Giants, Vikings, Panthers, Saints, Raiders, Titans, Steelers and maybeeeee the Browns.

• The Falcons giving Kirk Cousins a boatload of money and then drafting Michael Pennix Jr. in the top 10 this year remains bizarre. That's why bad franchises stay bad.



• I thought Joe Flacco was washed up, but 2023 Flacco gave the most inspiring non-Foles backup quarterback performance of the last 10-plus years in Cleveland last season. He gets a top-two ranking out of that respect.



• Are we sure Daniel Jones is better than Drew Lock in New York?



• Is there a more destitute quarterback situation in the league than New Orleans right now?

• The Eagles will list Kenny Pickett as their QB2, but if it was a situation where Jalen Hurts was missing multiple games, Tanner McKee should be the guy for them. Setting aside pre-draft pedigree for a moment, McKee just out-played him this summer both in camp and, to a slightly larger degree, in the preseason. My mindset when it comes to a backup quarterback is that if your starting QB were to miss three games, is there at least a shot you could go 2-1 in that stretch depending on the opponent? If the answer is unequivocally no and you're a contender, an upgrade at backup QB is a must. McKee inspires more confidence in this three-game hypothetical than Pickett does.



• There's not a better current landing spot for Carson Wentz as a reclamation backup quarterback project than with Andy Reid in Kansas City. Strange career to say the least!

