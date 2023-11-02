More News:

November 02, 2023

Insignia pressure cookers sold at Best Buy recalled over burn hazards

Due to incorrect volume markings on the inner pot, users can overfill it, causing hot food and liquid to exit forcefully. The retailer is offering free replacements

Best Buy has issued a recall for Insignia pressure cookers with incorrect volume markings on the inner pot, which pose a burn hazard.

Around 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers are being recalled by Best Buy. Incorrect markings inside the pot may lead users to overfill it, resulting in hot contents being expelled when the appliance is opened. 

Best Buy has received reports of 31 hazardous incidents, including 17 cases of burns, some of which were classified as second-degree, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9 and NS-MC80SS9 are affected. Additionally, replacement pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, which are sold separately, are included in the recall. These pressure cookers are available in 6-quart and 8-quart sizes.

The affected pressure cookers were sold between October 2017 and June 2023 at Best Buy stores and online through the company's website and Amazon. Prices ranged from $50 to $120.

Consumers are advised to stop using the affected pressure cookers immediately and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and the floating locking valve.

To use the inner pot safely, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises not to fill it beyond two-thirds capacity, make sure the lid is locked and check that the valve has dropped before opening so that pressure is released safely.

To return the pressure cooker, owners can call Best Buy at 888-359-4485 or go online to register for a replacement. Owners also can visit Best Buy's website and look for "Pressure Cooker Recall" on the home page or find "Product Recalls" under "Orders & Purchases." 

