Treat yourself to fancy chocolates in honor of Halloween

Grabbing a bag of candy while checking out at CVS or running into a Wawa for a candy bar is convenient, but sometimes a mass manufactured treat just doesn't cut it.

If you're in the mood to really treat yourself this Halloween, pick up an assortment of delicious, artisanal chocolate. We know the best places to go for some in Philly.

110 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Candy has been made in the Old City shop since 1863 and there's a historic feel to the decor throughout. Step inside and browse the cases filled with eye-catching candies and sweet-smelling chocolates. You'll want to purchase everything in sight.

Currently, Shane Confectionery is selling a seasonal pumpkin buttercream candy, which sounds like a perfect Halloween treat.

517 S. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



These hand-painted chocolates are almost too pretty to eat, but after your first bite you'll want to devour each and every one.





34 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Lore's Chocolates have been a Philly favorite for years. More than 100 types of chocolates and other confections are made by hand in small batches.

108 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Chef and restauranteur Marcie Blaine handcrafts chocolates in a small kitchen inside the boutique Verde in Midtown Village.

Some of the flavors are unexpected, like smoked bacon or the French Farmer with Champagne and elderflower. There's also a Philly series that includes chocolates printed with images of the LOVE statue, a soft pretzel, the skyline and the Liberty Bell.

1500 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



It's a restaurant devoted to chocolate so you know their selection of treats to-go are going to be good. You can purchase boxes of bonbon assortments, or pick and choose your own to take home.

2434 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19145



The South Philly, family-run shop sells chocolate-covered pretzels, buttercreams, chocolate bark and solid chocolate.

It's been around since 1916 and is a local favorite.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.