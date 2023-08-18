More Sports:

August 18, 2023

The best new fantasy football team names for the 2023 season

Some of our favorite suggestions to lift your team to the next level in 2023.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Fantasy football
Bijan-Robinson-fantasy-football_081823_USAT Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Name your team after Bijan Robinson, if you draft him.

There are more pressing concerns than what to name your fantasy team this season. But it's pretty important.

It's a tradition as old as the game itself — a quirky punny team name after a player who is on (or not on) your roster.

We've done it for five years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.

The best new fantasy team names for 2023:

Loud and Stroud

Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud

Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

Fried Bryce

I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon

Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles

Bed, Bath & Bijan

To Infinity and Bijan

Bijan Mustard

Bijan With The Wind

Let Bijans Be Bijans

Looking at the Man in Jahmyr

Jahmyr I Go Again

Baby Back Gibbs

The Great Bigsby

Tank You, Come Again

Django Achaned

Mingolian BBQ

Abanikanda Forever

Sam LaPorta Potty

From 2022:

Olave Garden

Olave Deez nuts

Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa

Live, Laugh, Olave

Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh

The Oregon Treylon

Wan’Dale Vision

Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi

Breeced Lightnin’

The Breecetie Boys

Breece's Puffs

Whatchu Talking Bout Willis

London Calling

Howell I Met Your Mother

Walker like an Egyptian

For Whom David Bell Tolls

30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s

Jeudy Gemstone

Pitts stank

Noah Fants, None Taken

From 2021:

Bateman Begins 

D’Wayne’s World 

Pitts Creek 

Pitts Stop

Pitts Bull

Hot Chuba Time Machine

50 Shades of Trey

Waddleburger

Waddle It Be?

Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration

Plays Atwell with Others

Atwell Soon

To Khalil a Mockingbird

License to Khalil

MeNajee Trois

Etienne, Phone Home

DeVonta’s Inferno

The Amazing Chase

Stairway to Brevin

Fountain of Freiermuth

From 2020:

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville

CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire

A Ruggs Life

Gateway Ruggs

Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott

Don’t Go Breaking My Chark

Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet

Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere

Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare

Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me

It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right

Joe Burrow, Tiger King

Lock, Stock and Burrow

Shenault Number 5

The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara

Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

From 2019:

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon 

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait 

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief 

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

From 2018:

Kerryon My Wayward Son 

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins 

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen 

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

