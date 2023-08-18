The best new fantasy football team names for the 2023 season

There are more pressing concerns than what to name your fantasy team this season. But it's pretty important.

It's a tradition as old as the game itself — a quirky punny team name after a player who is on (or not on) your roster.

We've done it for five years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.

The best new fantasy team names for 2023:

Loud and Stroud



Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud

Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

Fried Bryce



I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon



Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles



Bed, Bath & Bijan

To Infinity and Bijan

Bijan Mustard

Bijan With The Wind

Let Bijans Be Bijans

Looking at the Man in Jahmyr



Jahmyr I Go Again

Baby Back Gibbs

The Great Bigsby

Tank You, Come Again



Django Achaned



Mingolian BBQ



Abanikanda Forever



Sam LaPorta Potty

Olave Garden

Olave Deez nuts



Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa



Live, Laugh, Olave



Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh



The Oregon Treylon

Wan’Dale Vision



Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi



Breeced Lightnin’



The Breecetie Boys



Breece's Puffs



Whatchu Talking Bout Willis



London Calling



Howell I Met Your Mother



Walker like an Egyptian



For Whom David Bell Tolls

30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s



Jeudy Gemstone



Pitts stank

Noah Fants, None Taken



Bateman Begins

D’Wayne’s World

Pitts Creek

Pitts Stop

Pitts Bull

Hot Chuba Time Machine

50 Shades of Trey

Waddleburger

Waddle It Be?



Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration



Plays Atwell with Others



Atwell Soon

To Khalil a Mockingbird

License to Khalil

MeNajee Trois



Etienne, Phone Home



DeVonta’s Inferno



The Amazing Chase

Stairway to Brevin



Fountain of Freiermuth

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville



CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire



A Ruggs Life

Gateway Ruggs



Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott



Don’t Go Breaking My Chark



Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet



Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere



Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare



Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me



It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right



Joe Burrow, Tiger King



Lock, Stock and Burrow



Shenault Number 5



The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara



Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

Kerryon My Wayward Son

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

