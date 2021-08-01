More Sports:

Best (new) fantasy football team names for 2020 NFL season

By Evan Macy
Training camps are underway, and the injuries are already streaming in.

It's time to start getting mentally prepared for your fantasy draft, which will likely come at the end of this month. 

Before you assemble your own personal rankings or big board, you need to come up with the perfect pun for the 2021 season. With a new crop of rookies in the fold for the upcoming campaign, we thought it would be helpful to compile a list of our most favorite new teams for teams, based on players like Rashod Bateman, Jaylen Waddle, D'Wayne Eskridge and others. 

Special thanks to several Reddit boards for the help crowd sourcing these. After we run through the 20 names new for this season, we've included our favorites from the past few rookie crops. Take a look:

Best fantasy team names 2021

Bateman Begins 

D’Wayne’s World 

Pitts Creek 

Pitts Stop

Pitts Bull

Hot Chuba Time Machine

50 Shades of Trey

Waddleburger

Waddle It Be?

Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration

Plays Atwell with Others

Atwell Soon

To Khalil a Mockingbird

License to Khalil

MeNajee Trois

Etienne, Phone Home

DeVonta’s Inferno

The Amazing Chase

Stairway to Brevin

Fountain of Freiermuth

From 2020:

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville

CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire

A Ruggs Life

Gateway Ruggs

Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott

Don’t Go Breaking My Chark

Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet

Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere

Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare

Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me

It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right

Joe Burrow, Tiger King

Lock, Stock and Burrow

Shenault Number 5

The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara

Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

From 2019:

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon 

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait 

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief 

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

From 2018:

Kerryon My Wayward Son 

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins 

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen 

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

