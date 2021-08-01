Best (new) fantasy football team names for 2020 NFL season

August 01, 2021
Training camps are underway, and the injuries are already streaming in.
It's time to start getting mentally prepared for your fantasy draft, which will likely come at the end of this month.
Before you assemble your own personal rankings or big board, you need to come up with the perfect pun for the 2021 season. With a new crop of rookies in the fold for the upcoming campaign, we thought it would be helpful to compile a list of our most favorite new teams for teams, based on players like Rashod Bateman, Jaylen Waddle, D'Wayne Eskridge and others.
Special thanks to several Reddit boards for the help crowd sourcing these. After we run through the 20 names new for this season, we've included our favorites from the past few rookie crops. Take a look:
Bateman Begins
D’Wayne’s World
Pitts Creek
Pitts Stop
Pitts Bull
Hot Chuba Time Machine
50 Shades of Trey
Waddleburger
Waddle It Be?
Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration
Plays Atwell with Others
Atwell Soon
To Khalil a Mockingbird
License to Khalil
MeNajee Trois
Etienne, Phone Home
DeVonta’s Inferno
The Amazing Chase
Stairway to Brevin
Fountain of Freiermuth
Jake Fromm State Farm
Crowella du Ville
CDC Lamb
Fresh Prince of Helaire
A Ruggs Life
Gateway Ruggs
Green Eggs and Hamler
Donald Dak Prescott
Don’t Go Breaking My Chark
Kmet the Frog
Haley’s Kmet
Shut Up Mimsy
Judge Jeudy
Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere
Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare
Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me
It Takes Tua To Tango
Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right
Joe Burrow, Tiger King
Lock, Stock and Burrow
Shenault Number 5
The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara
Quaranteam
Pandemic! At The Disco
DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo
The Mixon Administration
Always Sony in Philadelphia
Super Kamario
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
Baby's Got Dak
How Deebo Your Love
Natural Born Kylers
Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde
Kupp Calm & Kerryon
Grand Kenyon
Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz
D. Montgomery Burns
Kittles N' Bits
Ya Gotta McKinnon Me
Truth or Derrius
Murray Up and Wait
Murray Christmas
PokeMoncrief
Adam Thielen Greyjoy
Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker
Carry and the Hendersons
Kerryon My Wayward Son
Keep Calm And Kerryon
Hey! Darnold!
The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy
I've Got Guice in My Veins
Oh, Saquon You See
Saquontum Leap
Saquon for the Team
Winter came Fournette Stark
Don't You Fournette About Me
Le'veon La Vida Loca
Drake it till You Make it
Dalvin and the Chipmonks
Guns and Rosen
Ginn and Guice
Gesicki Sticky
Kamara Never Dies
Diggs in a Blanket
Waiting for Goedert
The Make A Wentz Foundation
Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty
