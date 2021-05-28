Eagles 2021 post-NFL Draft fantasy football player rankings, stat projections

The NFL Draft is over. Players are participating in OTAs and minicamps. Before you know it, fantasy football season will be here.

For fantasy enthusiasts and for Eagles fans alike, taking a look at how fantasy football rankings treat the players on your team could give some insight as to how they are expected to produce, or to how they are valued across the NFL landscape.

Which is why we've decided to take a brief, early look at how the top Eagles' skill players are being assessed. For each player, we'll list a couple stat projections and then a handful of rankings by position across various fantasy platforms (point totals are for PPR).

Jalen Hurts, QB

Hurts is expected to be a top 10 fantasy quarterback, which means he'll be rostered in your league thanks in large part to his ability to run. However, projections aren't particularly confident in his ability to be accurate throwing the football.

ESPN: 3,865 yards, 62% completion, 21 TD, 13 INT; 131 carries, 681 yards, 6 TD (total fantasy points: 305.68)

FantasyPros: 3,659 yards, 59% completion, 21 TD, 16 INT; 133 carries, 685 yards, 6 TD (291 points)

Miles Sanders, RB

Sanders is the only Eagles back registering as draft-able at this point, with a lot of question marks remaining about how the depth chart will pan out, how rookie Kenneth Gainwell will fit into things, and whether Boston Scott, Jordan Howard or Kerryon Johnson will get reliable touches.

After being one of the top rated backs before 2020, Sanders could be a steal if taken in the right place in the third or fourth round perhaps. But with a new offense in place in Philly, no one is really sure what to do with running back projections.

ESPN: 238 carries, 1,138 yards, 8 TD; 47 receptions, 376 yards, 1 TD (249.4 points)

FantasyPros: 221 carries, 1,084 yards, 6 TD, 44 receptions, 376 yards, 2 TD (235 points)

Outlet Rank ESPN RB14 FantasyPros RB16 Draft Kings RB16 Sports Illustrated RB21 DeVonta Smith, WR The Eagles wide receiving corps could be a huge barrel of sleepers for fantasy football purposes, as the entire wideout room is comprised of unproven players under the age of 25. It could also be full of busts. Which is why neither first round rookie Smith, nor other receiving options like Jalen Reagor (WR59 according to FantasyPros) or Travis Fulgham (WR 103 via FantasyPros) are getting much love from fantasy sites right now. Draft at your own risk. ESPN: 71 reception, 964 yards, 5 TD (200 points) FantasyPros: 63 receptions, 925 yards, 5 TD (185 points) Outlet Rank ESPN WR41 FantasyPros WR42 Draft Kings WR44 Sports Illustrated WR40 Dallas Goedert, TE Goedert will emerge as the Eagles No. 1 tight end this season, and in a league with so few great options at that position he'll certainly be drafted in all leagues. Here's how he's expected to play in 2021, with Zach Ertz more than likely out of the picture: ESPN: 63 receptions, 773 yards, 4 TD (161 points) FantasyPros: 65 receptions, 722 yards, 5 TD (164 points) Outlet Rank ESPN TE8 FantasyPros TE7 Draft Kings TE6 Sports Illustrated TE7 Eagles defense You'll no doubt notice we skipped over Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. He had a terrible year in 2020 and is slotted toward the bottom of kicker rankings (in the early 20s) in every projection and ranking we looked at, making him undraftable in most leagues. We'll instead end with the Eagles defense, which fans know has a strong front four and every weak back seven. With so many defenses needed, with bye weeks and such, the Eagles defense could be a waiver wire pick up that is matchup dependent. ESPN: 40 sacks, 13 INT, 8 FR, 2 TD, 408 points allowed (66 points) Outlet Rank ESPN D/ST 25 FantasyPros

D/ST 20 Sports Illustrated D/ST 20



Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports