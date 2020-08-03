Best (new) fantasy football team names for 2020 NFL season

It's August, which means it's time to start thinking about fantasy football.

This year is, well, very, very different. There are already handfuls of players testing positive for COVID-19 or opting out and the season is in doubt. It could be a very long fall and winter for football fans.

But, for the optimist in all of us, there is also a chance we are able to lose ourselves in the sport we love as a distraction from the chaotic world around us. We'll sign up for that. And as we do every year, before we preview each fantasy football position with rankings, expert advice and injury updates, we've dug up our favorite new fantasy football team names from all over the internet.

The best ones for 2020:

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville



CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire



A Ruggs Life

Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott



Don’t Go Breaking My Chark



Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet



Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere



Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare



Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me



It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right



Joe Burrow, Tiger King



Lock, Stock and Burrow



The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara



Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

Kerryon My Wayward Son

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

