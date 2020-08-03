Best (new) fantasy football team names for 2020 NFL season

August 03, 2020
It's August, which means it's time to start thinking about fantasy football.
This year is, well, very, very different. There are already handfuls of players testing positive for COVID-19 or opting out and the season is in doubt. It could be a very long fall and winter for football fans.
But, for the optimist in all of us, there is also a chance we are able to lose ourselves in the sport we love as a distraction from the chaotic world around us. We'll sign up for that. And as we do every year, before we preview each fantasy football position with rankings, expert advice and injury updates, we've dug up our favorite new fantasy football team names from all over the internet.
Crowella du Ville
CDC Lamb
Fresh Prince of Helaire
A Ruggs Life
Green Eggs and Hamler
Donald Dak Prescott
Don’t Go Breaking My Chark
Kmet the Frog
Haley’s Kmet
Shut Up Mimsy
Judge Jeudy
Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere
Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare
Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me
It Takes Tua To Tango
Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right
Joe Burrow, Tiger King
Lock, Stock and Burrow
The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara
Quaranteam
Pandemic! At The Disco
DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo
The Mixon Administration
Always Sony in Philadelphia
Super Kamario
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
Baby's Got Dak
How Deebo Your Love
Natural Born Kylers
Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde
Kupp Calm & Kerryon
Grand Kenyon
Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz
D. Montgomery Burns
Kittles N' Bits
Ya Gotta McKinnon Me
Truth or Derrius
Murray Up and Wait
Murray Christmas
PokeMoncrief
Adam Thielen Greyjoy
Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker
Carry and the Hendersons
Kerryon My Wayward Son
Keep Calm And Kerryon
Hey! Darnold!
The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy
I've Got Guice in My Veins
Oh, Saquon You See
Saquontum Leap
Saquon for the Team
Winter came Fournette Stark
Don't You Fournette About Me
Le'veon La Vida Loca
Drake it till You Make it
Dalvin and the Chipmonks
Guns and Rosen
Ginn and Guice
Gesicki Sticky
Kamara Never Dies
Diggs in a Blanket
Waiting for Goedert
The Make A Wentz Foundation
Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty
