Fantasy football kicker rankings 2020 (Top 20)

You've almost made it through your fantasy draft. It's the 16th round. That means you have to take a kicker.

Usually, a good strategy is to pick the respective kicker for the offense that you expect to score the most points. There are also definitely good kickers and bad kickers out there. The problem is consistency at the kicking spot is no longer what it used to be. It's harder to have a reliable kicker on your squad these days. Most often it's simply a matter of good luck when it comes to nabbing the right one.

Still, we've ranked them. Here are the top 20 kickers heading into 2020:

Rank Player Team 1 Harrison Butker KC 2 Justin Tucker BAL 3 Wil Lutz NO 4 Robbie Gould SF 5 Matt Prater DET 6 Greg Zuerlein DAL 7 Matt Gay TB 8 Jake Elliott PHI 9 Zane Gonzalez ARI 10 Michael Badgley LAC 11 Ka'imi Fairbaim HOU 12 Younghoe Kim ATL 13 Dan Bailey MIN 14 Jason Meyers SEA 15 Brandon McManus DEN 16 Mason Crosby GB 17 Chris Boswell PIT 18 Stephen Hauschka

SEA 19 Josh Lambo JAC 20 Joey Slye CAR





