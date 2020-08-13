Fantasy football kicker rankings 2020 (Top 20)

August 13, 2020
You've almost made it through your fantasy draft. It's the 16th round. That means you have to take a kicker.
Usually, a good strategy is to pick the respective kicker for the offense that you expect to score the most points. There are also definitely good kickers and bad kickers out there. The problem is consistency at the kicking spot is no longer what it used to be. It's harder to have a reliable kicker on your squad these days. Most often it's simply a matter of good luck when it comes to nabbing the right one.
Still, we've ranked them. Here are the top 20 kickers heading into 2020:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|2
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|3
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|4
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|5
|Matt Prater
|DET
|6
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|7
|Matt Gay
|TB
|8
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|9
|Zane Gonzalez
|ARI
|10
|Michael Badgley
|LAC
|11
|Ka'imi Fairbaim
|HOU
|12
|Younghoe Kim
|ATL
|13
|Dan Bailey
|MIN
|14
|Jason Meyers
|SEA
|15
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|16
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|17
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|18
|Stephen Hauschka
|SEA
|19
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|20
|Joey Slye
|CAR
