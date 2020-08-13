More Sports:

August 13, 2020

Fantasy football kicker rankings 2020 (Top 20)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
9_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jake_Elliott_credKateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott warming up before the team's wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

You've almost made it through your fantasy draft. It's the 16th round. That means you have to take a kicker.

Usually, a good strategy is to pick the respective kicker for the offense that you expect to score the most points. There are also definitely good kickers and bad kickers out there. The problem is consistency at the kicking spot is no longer what it used to be. It's harder to have a reliable kicker on your squad these days. Most often it's simply a matter of good luck when it comes to nabbing the right one.

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST | K | FLEX 

Still, we've ranked them. Here are the top 20 kickers heading into 2020:

RankPlayer Team
1Harrison ButkerKC
2Justin TuckerBAL
3Wil LutzNO 
4Robbie GouldSF
5Matt PraterDET
6Greg ZuerleinDAL
7Matt GayTB
8Jake ElliottPHI
9Zane GonzalezARI
10Michael BadgleyLAC
11Ka'imi FairbaimHOU
12Younghoe KimATL
13Dan BaileyMIN
14Jason MeyersSEA
15Brandon McManusDEN
16Mason CrosbyGB
17Chris BoswellPIT
18Stephen Hauschka
SEA
19Josh Lambo JAC
20Joey SlyeCAR


Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Jake Elliott Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Three reasons why the Flyers won Game 1 against the Canadiens
Flyers-Joel-Farabee-Sean-Couturier_081220_USAT

Education

New Jersey allowing school districts to begin fall classes remotely
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Fitness

Why are female runners at greater risk for stress fractures? The answer may be multifold
Stress fractures female runners

Eagles

A look at the 28 training camp trades the Eagles have made since 2010
082917HowieRoseman

TV

Thinking of binging 'Ally McBeal'? Watch these three episodes first
Ally McBeal Hulu

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals
Center City Restaurant Week 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.12.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved