More Sports:

August 10, 2020

Fantasy football wide receivers rankings 2020 (top 75, PPR)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Michael-Thomas_081020_usat Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Who told Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas about his ranking already?

Wide receivers can really be hit or miss, which is why one key strategy in fantasy drafting is to load up on wideouts that check off some key boxes: talent, opportunity (on their depth chart) and a history of production.

One resource to help predict future production is to look at prop bets set by experts at gambling sites. According to TheLines.com's consensus odds, there are 24 wideouts with over/unders of more than 1,000 yards — the leader of these, for example, is Michael Thomas, whose yardage total is 1,378.5. 

As far as touchdowns go, TheLines.com is high on four wideouts to exceed the nine touchdown threshold (Thomas, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams)

Having a reliable everyday wideout who is an automatic start each week is a huge goal every fantasy drafter should have.

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

 And so, here's a look at our top 75 wide receivers for the 2020 fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Michael ThomasNO
2Davante AdamsGB 
3Julio Jones
ATL
4DeAndre HopkinsARI
5Tyreek Hill
KC
6Chris GodwinTB
7Kenny GolladayDET
8Allen RobinsonCHI
9Mike Evans
TB
10Amari CooperDAL
11DJ MooreCAR
12Adam ThielenMIN
13JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
14Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
15Robert Woods
LAR
16Calvin RidleyATL
17Cooper Kupp
LAR
18Tyler Lockett
SEA
19Keenan Allen
LAC
20AJ Brown
TEN
21DK Metcalf
SEA
22Terry McLaurinWAS
23AJ Green
CIN
24Stefan DiggsBUF
25Jarvis Landry
CLE
26TY HiltonIND
27Brandon CooksHOU
28Courtland SuttonDEN
29DJ CharkJAC
30DeVante ParkerMIA
31Michael GallupDAL
32Julian EdelmanNE
33Tyler BoydCIN
34Marquise Brown
BAL
35Christian Kirk
ARI
36Marvin JonesDET
37Will Fuller
HOU
38Darius SlaytonNYG
39Diontae JohnsonPIT
40Mike Williams
LAC
41Emmanuel SandersNO
42Anthony MillerCHI
43John BrownBUF
44Deebo Samuel
SF
45CeeDee LambDAL
46Jerry JeudyDEN
47Jalen ReagorPHI
48MeCole HardmanKC
49Curtis Samuel
CAR
50Sammy WatkinsKC
51Jamison CrowderNYJ
52Justin JeffersonMIN
53Breshad PerrimanNYJ
54Henry Ruggs IIILV
55Sterling ShepardNYG
56Preston WilliamsMIA
57Robby AndersonCAR
58Golden TateNYG
59DeSean Jackson
PHI
60Brandon AiyukSF
61 N'Keal HarryNE
62Allen Lazard GB
63Parris CampbellIND
64Larry FitzgeraldARI
65Dede WestbrookJAC
66 Corey DavisTEN
67Randall CobbHOU
68Denzel MimsNJ
69James WashingtonPIT
70Hunter Renfrow LV
71Tee HigginsCIN
72Michael Pittman Jr.IND
73Cole BeasleyBUF
74Laviska Shenault Jr.JAC
75Tyrell WilliamsLV


This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

MORE: Fantasy football: Which NFL players are opting out of the 2020 season? How will it impact your draft? | How to do more preparation for your fantasy league than the NFL will do for COVID-19 | Best (new) fantasy football team names for 2020 NFL season

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, at the start of 2020 training camp
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Fires

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf seeks loans for victims of Philly fires set during social unrest
wolf fires loans arson

Depression

Twitter posts show that people are profoundly sad – and are visiting parks to cheer up
COVID-19 Parks Benefits

Flyers

What they're saying: Depth, goaltending should cause rest of NHL to fear 'powerhouse' Flyers
Carter-Hart_080920_usat

Performances

The Kimmel Center to hold virtual relief concert with Christopher Jackson from ‘Hamilton’
The Kimmel center

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved