Fantasy football wide receivers rankings 2020 (top 75, PPR)

August 10, 2020
Wide receivers can really be hit or miss, which is why one key strategy in fantasy drafting is to load up on wideouts that check off some key boxes: talent, opportunity (on their depth chart) and a history of production.
One resource to help predict future production is to look at prop bets set by experts at gambling sites. According to TheLines.com's consensus odds, there are 24 wideouts with over/unders of more than 1,000 yards — the leader of these, for example, is Michael Thomas, whose yardage total is 1,378.5.
As far as touchdowns go, TheLines.com is high on four wideouts to exceed the nine touchdown threshold (Thomas, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams).
Having a reliable everyday wideout who is an automatic start each week is a huge goal every fantasy drafter should have.
And so, here's a look at our top 75 wide receivers for the 2020 fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|3
|Julio Jones
|ATL
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|6
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|7
|Kenny Golladay
|DET
|8
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|10
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|11
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|12
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|13
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|14
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|15
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|16
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|17
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|18
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|19
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|20
|AJ Brown
|TEN
|21
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|22
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|23
|AJ Green
|CIN
|24
|Stefan Diggs
|BUF
|25
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|26
|TY Hilton
|IND
|27
|Brandon Cooks
|HOU
|28
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|29
|DJ Chark
|JAC
|30
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|31
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|32
|Julian Edelman
|NE
|33
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|34
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|35
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|36
|Marvin Jones
|DET
|37
|Will Fuller
|HOU
|38
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|39
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|40
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|41
|Emmanuel Sanders
|NO
|42
|Anthony Miller
|CHI
|43
|John Brown
|BUF
|44
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|45
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|46
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|47
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|48
|MeCole Hardman
|KC
|49
|Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|50
|Sammy Watkins
|KC
|51
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|52
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|53
|Breshad Perriman
|NYJ
|54
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|55
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|56
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|57
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|58
|Golden Tate
|NYG
|59
|DeSean Jackson
|PHI
|60
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|61
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|62
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|63
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|64
|Larry Fitzgerald
|ARI
|65
|Dede Westbrook
|JAC
|66
|Corey Davis
|TEN
|67
|Randall Cobb
|HOU
|68
|Denzel Mims
|NJ
|69
|James Washington
|PIT
|70
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|71
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|72
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|73
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|74
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|75
|Tyrell Williams
|LV
