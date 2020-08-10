Fantasy football wide receivers rankings 2020 (top 75, PPR)

Wide receivers can really be hit or miss, which is why one key strategy in fantasy drafting is to load up on wideouts that check off some key boxes: talent, opportunity (on their depth chart) and a history of production.

One resource to help predict future production is to look at prop bets set by experts at gambling sites. According to TheLines.com's consensus odds, there are 24 wideouts with over/unders of more than 1,000 yards — the leader of these, for example, is Michael Thomas, whose yardage total is 1,378.5.

As far as touchdowns go, TheLines.com is high on four wideouts to exceed the nine touchdown threshold (Thomas, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams).

Having a reliable everyday wideout who is an automatic start each week is a huge goal every fantasy drafter should have.

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX



And so, here's a look at our top 75 wide receivers for the 2020 fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Michael Thomas NO

2 Davante Adams GB 3 Julio Jones

ATL 4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI 5 Tyreek Hill

KC

6 Chris Godwin TB

7 Kenny Golladay DET 8 Allen Robinson CHI

9 Mike Evans

TB 10 Amari Cooper DAL 11 DJ Moore CAR 12 Adam Thielen MIN 13 JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT 14 Odell Beckham Jr.

CLE 15 Robert Woods

LAR 16 Calvin Ridley ATL 17 Cooper Kupp

LAR 18 Tyler Lockett

SEA 19 Keenan Allen

LAC 20 AJ Brown

TEN 21 DK Metcalf

SEA 22 Terry McLaurin WAS 23 AJ Green

CIN 24 Stefan Diggs BUF 25 Jarvis Landry

CLE 26 TY Hilton IND 27 Brandon Cooks HOU 28 Courtland Sutton DEN 29 DJ Chark JAC 30 DeVante Parker MIA 31 Michael Gallup DAL 32 Julian Edelman NE 33 Tyler Boyd CIN 34 Marquise Brown

BAL 35 Christian Kirk

ARI 36 Marvin Jones DET 37 Will Fuller

HOU 38 Darius Slayton NYG 39 Diontae Johnson PIT 40 Mike Williams

LAC 41 Emmanuel Sanders NO 42 Anthony Miller CHI 43 John Brown BUF 44 Deebo Samuel

SF 45 CeeDee Lamb DAL 46 Jerry Jeudy DEN 47 Jalen Reagor PHI 48 MeCole Hardman KC 49 Curtis Samuel

CAR 50 Sammy Watkins KC 51 Jamison Crowder NYJ 52 Justin Jefferson MIN 53 Breshad Perriman NYJ 54 Henry Ruggs III LV 55 Sterling Shepard NYG 56 Preston Williams MIA 57 Robby Anderson CAR 58 Golden Tate NYG 59 DeSean Jackson

PHI 60 Brandon Aiyuk SF 61 N'Keal Harry NE 62 Allen Lazard GB 63 Parris Campbell IND 64 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 65 Dede Westbrook JAC 66 Corey Davis TEN 67 Randall Cobb HOU 68 Denzel Mims NJ 69 James Washington PIT 70 Hunter Renfrow LV 71 Tee Higgins CIN 72 Michael Pittman Jr. IND 73 Cole Beasley BUF 74 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC 75 Tyrell Williams LV



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports