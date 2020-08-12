More Sports:

August 12, 2020

Fantasy football defense/special teams 2020 rankings

By Evan Macy
The 49ers have arguably the top fantasy defense for 2020.

Picking a defense/special teams unit in your fantasy draft really is (and probably should be) an afterthought.

Using draft capital on a position that is, by far, less important than all the others — save for maybe your kicker — can be irresponsible, and yet there is always someone who will jump ahead to pick the top defense a few rounds early.

There are no particular juggernaut units in this year's crop of defenses, but the defending NFC champion 49ers seem to be the best of the best, just above the Steelers and Ravens from the NFC North.

For many, streaming defenses is the strategy of choice. If you are looking to use this tactic, the following are the best Week 1 matchups:

Defensevs. Offense
SteelersGiants
ChargersBengals
EaglesWashington
PatriotsDolphins

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST | K | FLEX 

And, here's a look at our defense and special teams unit rankings for the entirety of the 2020 fantasy football season:

RankTeam
149ers
2Steelers
3Ravens
4Bills
5Patriots
6Saints
7Bears
8Chiefs
9Vikings
10Eagles
11Rams
12Chargers
13Titans
14Broncos
15Seahawks
16Packers
17Colts
18Buccaneers
19Browns
20Jets
21Texans
22Cowboys
23Jaguars
24Lions
25Washington
26Cardinals
27Panthers
28Falcons
29Raiders
30Dolphins
31 Giants
32Bengals

