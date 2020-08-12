Fantasy football defense/special teams 2020 rankings

August 12, 2020
Picking a defense/special teams unit in your fantasy draft really is (and probably should be) an afterthought.
Using draft capital on a position that is, by far, less important than all the others — save for maybe your kicker — can be irresponsible, and yet there is always someone who will jump ahead to pick the top defense a few rounds early.
There are no particular juggernaut units in this year's crop of defenses, but the defending NFC champion 49ers seem to be the best of the best, just above the Steelers and Ravens from the NFC North.
For many, streaming defenses is the strategy of choice. If you are looking to use this tactic, the following are the best Week 1 matchups:
|Defense
|vs. Offense
|Steelers
|Giants
|Chargers
|Bengals
|Eagles
|Washington
|Patriots
|Dolphins
And, here's a look at our defense and special teams unit rankings for the entirety of the 2020 fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Team
|1
|49ers
|2
|Steelers
|3
|Ravens
|4
|Bills
|5
|Patriots
|6
|Saints
|7
|Bears
|8
|Chiefs
|9
|Vikings
|10
|Eagles
|11
|Rams
|12
|Chargers
|13
|Titans
|14
|Broncos
|15
|Seahawks
|16
|Packers
|17
|Colts
|18
|Buccaneers
|19
|Browns
|20
|Jets
|21
|Texans
|22
|Cowboys
|23
|Jaguars
|24
|Lions
|25
|Washington
|26
|Cardinals
|27
|Panthers
|28
|Falcons
|29
|Raiders
|30
|Dolphins
|31
|Giants
|32
|Bengals
