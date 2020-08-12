Fantasy football defense/special teams 2020 rankings

Picking a defense/special teams unit in your fantasy draft really is (and probably should be) an afterthought.

Using draft capital on a position that is, by far, less important than all the others — save for maybe your kicker — can be irresponsible, and yet there is always someone who will jump ahead to pick the top defense a few rounds early.

There are no particular juggernaut units in this year's crop of defenses, but the defending NFC champion 49ers seem to be the best of the best, just above the Steelers and Ravens from the NFC North.

For many, streaming defenses is the strategy of choice. If you are looking to use this tactic, the following are the best Week 1 matchups:

Defense vs. Offense Steelers Giants Chargers Bengals Eagles Washington Patriots Dolphins

And, here's a look at our defense and special teams unit rankings for the entirety of the 2020 fantasy football season:

Rank Team 1 49ers 2 Steelers 3 Ravens 4 Bills 5 Patriots 6 Saints 7 Bears 8 Chiefs 9 Vikings 10 Eagles 11 Rams 12 Chargers 13 Titans 14 Broncos 15 Seahawks 16 Packers 17 Colts 18 Buccaneers

19 Browns 20 Jets 21 Texans 22 Cowboys 23 Jaguars 24 Lions 25 Washington 26 Cardinals 27 Panthers 28 Falcons 29 Raiders 30 Dolphins 31 Giants 32 Bengals

