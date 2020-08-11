Fantasy football tight end rankings 2020 (PPR top 30)

The difference (fantasy production-wise) between the NFL's top four tight ends has become very small.

If you are drafting your team and are able to nab either Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz or Mark Andrews, you likely have an automatic, no-brainer player to start week in and week out.

If you take one of the league's other 28 starting tight ends, you'll have some question marks.

We consulted our friends over at TheLines.com, which has consensus odds in key stat categories for the upcoming NFL season, and surprisingly, it's the Ravens' Andrews who is projected to have the most touchdowns in 2020 (with an over/under of 9.5). Could he be the biggest tight end steal of the draft?

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST | K | FLEX



Here's a look at our top 30 tight ends for the 2020 fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 George Kittle SF 3 Zach Ertz

PHI 4 Mark Andrews BAL 5 Darren Waller LV 6 Tyler Higbee LAR 7 Henry Hunter LAC 8 Evan Engram NYG 9 Hayden Hurst ATL 10 Jared Cook NO 11 Austin Hooper CLE 12 Mike Gesicki MIA 13 Rob Gronkowski TB 14 TJ Hockensen

DET 15 Chris Herndon NYJ 16 Noah Fant DEN 17 Jonnu Smith TEN 18 Jack Doyle

IND 19 Dallas Goedert PHI 20 Eric Ebron PIT 21 Blake Jarwin DAL 22 Irv Smith Jr. MIN 23 David Njoku

CLE 24 Greg Olsen SEA 25 Ian Thomas CAR 26 OJ Howard TB 27 Jimmy Graham CHI 28 Dawson Knox

BUF 29 Jace Sternberger GB 30 Will Dissly SEA







