Fantasy football tight end rankings 2020 (PPR top 30)

August 11, 2020
The difference (fantasy production-wise) between the NFL's top four tight ends has become very small.
If you are drafting your team and are able to nab either Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz or Mark Andrews, you likely have an automatic, no-brainer player to start week in and week out.
If you take one of the league's other 28 starting tight ends, you'll have some question marks.
We consulted our friends over at TheLines.com, which has consensus odds in key stat categories for the upcoming NFL season, and surprisingly, it's the Ravens' Andrews who is projected to have the most touchdowns in 2020 (with an over/under of 9.5). Could he be the biggest tight end steal of the draft?
Here's a look at our top 30 tight ends for the 2020 fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|3
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|5
|Darren Waller
|LV
|6
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|7
|Henry Hunter
|LAC
|8
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|9
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|10
|Jared Cook
|NO
|11
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|12
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|13
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|14
|TJ Hockensen
|DET
|15
|Chris Herndon
|NYJ
|16
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|17
|Jonnu Smith
|TEN
|18
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|19
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|20
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|21
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|22
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|23
|David Njoku
|CLE
|24
|Greg Olsen
|SEA
|25
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|26
|OJ Howard
|TB
|27
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|28
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|29
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|30
|Will Dissly
|SEA
