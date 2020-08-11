More Sports:

August 11, 2020

Fantasy football tight end rankings 2020 (PPR top 30)

By Evan Macy
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

The difference (fantasy production-wise) between the NFL's top four tight ends has become very small.

If you are drafting your team and are able to nab either Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz or Mark Andrews, you likely have an automatic, no-brainer player to start week in and week out. 

If you take one of the league's other 28 starting tight ends, you'll have some question marks.

We consulted our friends over at TheLines.com, which has consensus odds in key stat categories for the upcoming NFL season, and surprisingly, it's the Ravens' Andrews who is projected to have the most touchdowns in 2020 (with an over/under of 9.5). Could he be the biggest tight end steal of the draft?

Here's a look at our top 30 tight ends for the 2020 fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Travis KelceKC
2George KittleSF
3Zach Ertz
PHI
4Mark AndrewsBAL
5Darren WallerLV
6Tyler HigbeeLAR
7Henry HunterLAC
8Evan EngramNYG
9Hayden HurstATL
10Jared CookNO
11Austin HooperCLE
12Mike GesickiMIA
13Rob GronkowskiTB
14TJ Hockensen
DET
15Chris HerndonNYJ
16Noah FantDEN
17Jonnu SmithTEN
18Jack Doyle
IND
19Dallas GoedertPHI
20Eric EbronPIT
21Blake JarwinDAL
22Irv Smith Jr.MIN
23David Njoku
CLE
24Greg OlsenSEA
25Ian ThomasCAR
26OJ HowardTB
27Jimmy GrahamCHI
28Dawson Knox
BUF
29Jace SternbergerGB
30Will DisslySEA

