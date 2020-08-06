Fantasy football quarterback rankings 2020

Let's begin our 2020 fantasy football rankings with the most important position in football, the quarterback.



While there is likely some spirited debate as to when a fantasy football owner should take a QB in the draft, there is little debate as to who the top two are: Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

According to consensus odds at TheLines.com, Mahomes (+395) and Jackson (+678) are by far the front-runners to win NFL MVP. In fact, the first 16 names listed among the site's MVP odds are all quarterbacks. Those betting odds might not be the precise order we've placed the QBs below, but oddsmakers always seem to know exactly how to handicap things and it's a pretty good resource for ranking players.

Here's a look at how we here at PhillyVoice see the QB position:



Rank Quarterback 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 2 Lamar Jackson, BAL 3 Russell Wilson, SEA 4 Kyler Murray, ARZ 5 Dak Prescott, DAL 6 Deshaun Watson, HOU 7 Matt Ryan, ATL 8 Drew Brees, NO 9 Carson Wentz, PHI

10 Josh Allen, BUF 11 Aaron Rodgers, GB

12 Tom Brady, TB

13 Matthew Stafford, DET

14 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 15 Cam Newton, NE

16 Jared Goff, LAR

17 Phillip Rivers, IND

18 Baker Mayfield, CLE

19 Daniel Jones, NYG 20 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 21 Kirk Cousins, MIN 22 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

23 Joe Burrow, CIN 24 Sam Darnold, NYJ 25 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 26 Derek Carr, LV

27 Tyrod Taylor, LAC 28 Gardner Minshew, JAC 29 Dwayne Haskins, WAS

30 Mitch Trubisky, CHI

31 Tua Tagovalia, MIA 32 Drew Lock, DEN



