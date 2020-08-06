More Sports:

Fantasy football quarterback rankings 2020

Evan Macy
Patrick Mahomes is good.

Let's begin our 2020 fantasy football rankings with the most important position in football, the quarterback. 

While there is likely some spirited debate as to when a fantasy football owner should take a QB in the draft, there is little debate as to who the top two are: Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

According to consensus odds at TheLines.com, Mahomes (+395) and Jackson (+678) are by far the front-runners to win NFL MVP. In fact, the first 16 names listed among the site's MVP odds are all quarterbacks. Those betting odds might not be the precise order we've placed the QBs below, but oddsmakers always seem to know exactly how to handicap things and it's a pretty good resource for ranking players.

Here's a look at how we here at PhillyVoice see the QB position:

RankQuarterback
1Patrick Mahomes, KC
2Lamar Jackson, BAL
3Russell Wilson, SEA
4Kyler Murray, ARZ
5Dak Prescott, DAL
6Deshaun Watson, HOU
7Matt Ryan, ATL
8Drew Brees, NO
9Carson Wentz, PHI
10Josh Allen, BUF
11Aaron Rodgers, GB
12Tom Brady, TB
13Matthew Stafford, DET
14Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
15Cam Newton, NE
16Jared Goff, LAR
17Phillip Rivers, IND
18Baker Mayfield, CLE
19Daniel Jones, NYG
20Ryan Tannehill, TEN
21Kirk Cousins, MIN
22Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
23Joe Burrow, CIN
24Sam Darnold, NYJ
25Teddy Bridgewater, CAR
26Derek Carr, LV
27Tyrod Taylor, LAC
28Gardner Minshew, JAC
29Dwayne Haskins, WAS
30Mitch Trubisky, CHI
31Tua Tagovalia, MIA
32Drew Lock, DEN

