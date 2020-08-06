Fantasy football quarterback rankings 2020

August 06, 2020
Let's begin our 2020 fantasy football rankings with the most important position in football, the quarterback.
While there is likely some spirited debate as to when a fantasy football owner should take a QB in the draft, there is little debate as to who the top two are: Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
According to consensus odds at TheLines.com, Mahomes (+395) and Jackson (+678) are by far the front-runners to win NFL MVP. In fact, the first 16 names listed among the site's MVP odds are all quarterbacks. Those betting odds might not be the precise order we've placed the QBs below, but oddsmakers always seem to know exactly how to handicap things and it's a pretty good resource for ranking players.
Here's a look at how we here at PhillyVoice see the QB position:
|Rank
|Quarterback
|1
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|2
|Lamar Jackson, BAL
|3
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|4
|Kyler Murray, ARZ
|5
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|6
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|7
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|8
|Drew Brees, NO
|9
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|10
|Josh Allen, BUF
|11
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|12
|Tom Brady, TB
|13
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|14
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|15
|Cam Newton, NE
|16
|Jared Goff, LAR
|17
|Phillip Rivers, IND
|18
|Baker Mayfield, CLE
|19
|Daniel Jones, NYG
|20
|Ryan Tannehill, TEN
|21
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|22
|Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
|23
|Joe Burrow, CIN
|24
|Sam Darnold, NYJ
|25
|Teddy Bridgewater, CAR
|26
|Derek Carr, LV
|27
|Tyrod Taylor, LAC
|28
|Gardner Minshew, JAC
|29
|Dwayne Haskins, WAS
|30
|Mitch Trubisky, CHI
|31
|Tua Tagovalia, MIA
|32
|Drew Lock, DEN
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports