Fantasy football running back rankings 2020 (top 60, PPR)

August 07, 2020
It would be hard to argue that running backs are not the most important and most volatile position in fantasy football.
Drafting the right one can prevent you from getting headaches and perusing the waiver wire week after week looking for a solution.
There are a handful of no brainer choices on our top 60 list of running backs, with Christian McCaffery projected with an impressive over/under of 1,900 rushing and receiving yards combined according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. In total, the betting odds website expects there to be 16 running backs who collect more than 1,000 yards this coming season. Wouldn't it be nice to nab one of those guys?
Here's a look at our top 60 running backs for the 2020 fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|6
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|7
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|8
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|9
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|11
|Kenyon Drake
|ARI
|12
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|13
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|14
|Todd Gurley
|ATL
|15
|James Conner
|PIT
|16
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|17
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|18
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|19
|Le'Veon Bell
|NYJ
|20
|Leonard Fournette
|JAC
|21
|David Johnson
|HOU
|22
|Mark Ingram II
|BAL
|23
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|24
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|25
|Derrius Guice
|WAS
|26
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|27
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|28
|Cam Akers
|LR
|29
|D'andre Swift
|DET
|30
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|31
|Jordan Howard
|MIA
|32
|James White
|NE
|33
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|34
|Sony Michel
|NE
|35
|Tevin Coleman
|SF
|36
|Kerryon Johnson
|DET
|37
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|38
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|39
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|40
|Phillip Lindsay
|DEN
|41
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|42
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|43
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|44
|Duke Johnson
|HOU
|45
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|46
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|47
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|48
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|49
|Adrian Peterson
|WAS
|50
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|51
|Jamaal Williams
|GB
|52
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|53
|Damien Harris
|NE
|54
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|55
|Carlos Hyde
|SEA
|56
|Giovani Bernard
|CIN
|57
|Chris Thompson
|JAC
|58
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|59
|Ito Smith
|ATL
|60
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports