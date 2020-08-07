Fantasy football running back rankings 2020 (top 60, PPR)

It would be hard to argue that running backs are not the most important and most volatile position in fantasy football.

Drafting the right one can prevent you from getting headaches and perusing the waiver wire week after week looking for a solution.

There are a handful of no brainer choices on our top 60 list of running backs, with Christian McCaffery projected with an impressive over/under of 1,900 rushing and receiving yards combined according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. In total, the betting odds website expects there to be 16 running backs who collect more than 1,000 yards this coming season. Wouldn't it be nice to nab one of those guys?

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX



Here's a look at our top 60 running backs for the 2020 fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR

2 Saquon Barkley NYG 3 Ezekiel Elliott

DAL 4 Alvin Kamara NO 5 Dalvin Cook

MIN

6 Derrick Henry TEN

7 Joe Mixon CIN 8 Nick Chubb CLE

9 Miles Sanders

PHI 10 Josh Jacobs LV 11 Kenyon Drake ARI 12 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 13 Austin Ekeler

LAC 14 Todd Gurley

ATL 15 James Conner

PIT 16 Aaron Jones GB 17 Chris Carson

SEA 18 Melvin Gordon

DEN 19 Le'Veon Bell

NYJ 20 Leonard Fournette

JAC 21 David Johnson

HOU 22 Mark Ingram II BAL 23 David Montgomery

CHI 24 Devin Singletary BUF 25 Derrius Guice

WAS 26 Jonathan Taylor IND 27 Raheem Mostert SF 28 Cam Akers LR 29 D'andre Swift DET 30 Ronald Jones TB 31 Jordan Howard

MIA 32 James White

NE 33 Kareem Hunt CLE 34 Sony Michel

NE 35 Tevin Coleman

SF 36 Kerryon Johnson DET 37 Marlon Mack

IND 38 Latavius Murray NO 39 Alexander Mattison MIN 40 Phillip Lindsay

DEN 41 Tarik Cohen

CHI 42 J.K. Dobbins BAL 43 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB 44 Duke Johnson

HOU 45 Darrell Henderson LAR 46 Tony Pollard DAL 47 Boston Scott PHI 48 Chase Edmonds ARI 49 Adrian Peterson

WAS 50 Justin Jackson LAC 51 Jamaal Williams GB 52 Zack Moss BUF 53 Damien Harris NE 54 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT 55 Carlos Hyde SEA 56 Giovani Bernard CIN 57 Chris Thompson JAC 58 Jalen Richard LV 59 Ito Smith

ATL 60 Antonio Gibson WAS





This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com , PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports