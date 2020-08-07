More Sports:

August 07, 2020

Fantasy football running back rankings 2020 (top 60, PPR)

By Evan Macy
It would be hard to argue that running backs are not the most important and most volatile position in fantasy football.

Drafting the right one can prevent you from getting headaches and perusing the waiver wire week after week looking for a solution. 

There are a handful of no brainer choices on our top 60 list of running backs, with Christian McCaffery projected with an impressive over/under of 1,900 rushing and receiving yards combined according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. In total, the betting odds website expects there to be 16 running backs who collect more than 1,000 yards this coming season. Wouldn't it be nice to nab one of those guys?

Here's a look at our top 60 running backs for the 2020 fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Christian McCaffreyCAR
2Saquon BarkleyNYG 
3Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
4Alvin KamaraNO
5Dalvin Cook
MIN
6Derrick HenryTEN
7Joe MixonCIN
8Nick ChubbCLE
9Miles Sanders
PHI
10Josh JacobsLV
11Kenyon DrakeARI
12Clyde Edwards-HelaireKC
13Austin Ekeler
LAC
14Todd Gurley
ATL
15James Conner
PIT
16Aaron JonesGB
17Chris Carson
SEA
18Melvin Gordon
DEN
19Le'Veon Bell
NYJ
20Leonard Fournette
JAC
21David Johnson
HOU
22Mark Ingram IIBAL
23David Montgomery
CHI
24Devin SingletaryBUF
25Derrius Guice
WAS
26Jonathan TaylorIND
27Raheem MostertSF
28Cam AkersLR
29D'andre SwiftDET
30Ronald JonesTB
31Jordan Howard
MIA
32James White
NE
33Kareem HuntCLE
34Sony Michel
NE
35Tevin Coleman
SF
36Kerryon JohnsonDET
37Marlon Mack
IND
38Latavius MurrayNO
39Alexander MattisonMIN
40Phillip Lindsay
DEN
41Tarik Cohen
CHI
42J.K. DobbinsBAL
43Ke'Shawn VaughnTB
44Duke Johnson
HOU
45Darrell HendersonLAR
46Tony PollardDAL
47Boston ScottPHI
48Chase EdmondsARI
49Adrian Peterson
WAS
50Justin JacksonLAC
51Jamaal WilliamsGB
52Zack MossBUF
53Damien HarrisNE
54Anthony McFarland Jr.PIT
55Carlos HydeSEA
56Giovani BernardCIN
57Chris ThompsonJAC
58Jalen RichardLV
59Ito Smith
ATL
60Antonio GibsonWAS

