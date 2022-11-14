BetMGM bonus code PA offer scores $1K risk-free for Eagles-Commanders

The BetMGM bonus code PA offer available to sports bettors in the Keystone State includes a risk-free bet. That means BetMGM will back your first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in site credit if your bet loses.

As football fans prepare for the Eagles-Commanders game, our BetMGM bonus code PA offer comes with a $1k risk-free bet for players who click here . Once you click on any of our links, the bonus code will be applied instantly and BetMGM will unlock the offer.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to improve to 9-0 on the season as they welcome an NFC East foe to town. The Washington Commanders expect to get quarterback Carson Wentz back next week, which means he'll miss his return to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday night.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM bonus code PA offer for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Get the BetMGM bonus code PA offer for a $1k risk-free bet

When it comes to new user promos, BetMGM's $1,000 risk-free bet is among the best in the industry. Players can bet with confidence knowing that a second chance will come their way if their first bet loses. Since this isn't limited to a specific bet type, players can wager on a moneyline, point spread, or player prop.

For example, a bettor could wager $550 on the Eagles (-550) to win. If they do, the player would earn a $100 cash profit and get back their $550 stake. However, if the Commanders win, the player would receive a $550 refund in free bets. This would convey as five $110 free bets to use on other games in the app.

How to secure the BetMGM bonus code PA offer

BetMGM makes signing up for an account quick and easy. You won't even need to manually input a bonus code to get the $1k risk-free bet offer. Complete these steps to secure your risk-free bet today:

Click here to lock in the BetMGM bonus code PA offer. Establish your account by providing the required information. Choose a deposit method and add money to your account. Select the Eagles-Commanders game. Place a bet of up to $1,000 on any market.

You'll get back your first wager plus a profit if your bet wins. However, if your first bet loses, you'll receive your first stake back in free bets to use on other games.

More in-app offers

There are in-app promos and odds boosts available for Monday Night Football. Any new or existing player can get in on the action with enhanced odds via the app's home page or in the Eagles-Commanders game page. Here are some of the top boosts:

• Eagles to win by 11+ points and 44+ total points scored (+260)

• AJ Brown to score 1+ touchdowns, Eagles to win and 44+ total points scored (+300)

• Taylor Heinicke to throw 1+ touchdowns, Commanders to cover +11.5 and 44+ total points scored (+325)

• Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ touchdowns, AJ Brown to record 70+ receiving yards and Miles Sanders to rush for 75+ yards (+500)

• Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and Miles Sanders each to score 1+ touchdowns (+750)

Activate the BetMGM bonus code PA offer by clicking here for a $1k risk-free bet.