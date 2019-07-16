Beyoncé releases 'The Lion King' album track list, featuring Tierra Whack, Kendrick Lamar, and more

Beyoncé released the track list for the soundtrack to the live-action remake of "The Lion King" on Tuesday.

Featured musicians on "The Lion King: The Gift," music inspired by and from the film, include Philly rapper Tierra Whack, Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and Pharrell, among others. Beyoncé executive produced the album and will be featured on most of the 14-track project.

One of her solo songs, "Spirit," was released earlier this month.

In the movie, Beyoncé is the voice of Nala. She joins Donald Glover as Simba, John Oliver as Zazu, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Seth Rogan as Pumbaa.

On Instagram on Tuesday morning following the announcement, Tierra posted a thank you to Beyoncé, saying, "I wanna give a huge THANK YOU to @beyonce for choosing me to be apart of this amazing experience!"



The live-action remake of "The Lion King" will be officially released to the public on Friday and has gotten mixed reviews so far.

