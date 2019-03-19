More Events:

March 19, 2019

Hustle up nearly 50 flights of stairs during Big Climb Philly 2019

You'll feel the burn, but it's for a good cause. Event supports the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Fundraisers
Exercising outside in Philadelphia.

During Big Climb Philly, a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), participants will race up the stairs of FMC Tower at Cira Centre South.

In total, there are 47 flights of stairs to climb. If you joined in Big Climb Philly last year, you'll notice it's one more flight than 2018.

There will be four water stations on the way up. Once you reach the finish, an elevator will take you back down to the lobby. 

The event, open to anyone 8 and older, will take place Saturday, April 13. Registration is currently $35 and includes a T-shirt. It will increase to $45 in April. There's also an additional $100 fundraising minimum.

All donations from Big Climb Philly help support the mission of LLS: to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and to help improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Big Climb Philly 2019

Saturday, April 13
$35 registration fee, plus $100 fundraising minimum
FMC Tower at Cira Centre South
2929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

