Cherry Blossom 10K/5K participants receive free admission to Shofuso

Thinking of signing up for a springtime race? Saturday, April 13, is the Cherry Blossom 10K, one of the most scenic races in Philly.

The 6.2-mile course takes runners past beautiful cherry blossom trees in Fairmount Park and offers views of Memorial Hall and Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.

Registration for the 10K is $30. There's also an option to run/walk a 5K. The fee for the 3.1-mile race is $25.

All participants will receive passes for free admission to Shofuso, plus a race shirt with the Cherry Blossom 10K logo.

The race is one of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival's main events, along with Sakura Sunday (April 14).

Saturday, April 13

7:30 a.m. | $25-$30 per person

100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.