March 18, 2019

Cherry Blossom 10K/5K participants receive free admission to Shofuso

The race is part of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Cherry trees blossom near the Fairmount Waterworks in Philadelphia.

Thinking of signing up for a springtime race? Saturday, April 13, is the Cherry Blossom 10K, one of the most scenic races in Philly.

The 6.2-mile course takes runners past beautiful cherry blossom trees in Fairmount Park and offers views of Memorial Hall and Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.

Registration for the 10K is $30. There's also an option to run/walk a 5K. The fee for the 3.1-mile race is $25.

All participants will receive passes for free admission to Shofuso, plus a race shirt with the Cherry Blossom 10K logo.

The race is one of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival's main events, along with Sakura Sunday (April 14).

Cherry Blossom 10K and 5K

Saturday, April 13
7:30 a.m. | $25-$30 per person
100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

