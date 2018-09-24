Bill Cosby sexual assault sentencing hearing underway in Montgomery County

11:55 a.m.

A psychologist has determined that Bill Cosby has an "uncontrollable urge to violate young women" and would likely reoffend if given the chance, the Associated Press reported.

The psychologist, Kristen Dudley, testified to determine in court whether Cosby should be identified as a "sexually violent predator" and if there needs to be mandated community notification of his whereabouts and lifetime counseling.

It's still not clear if Andrea Constand will testify. Judge Steven O'Neill has blocked the other accusers from testifying during the hearing.

Bill Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse around 8 a.m. on Monday for the sentencing hearing that will determine the punishment the comedian receives after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault.



Cosby, 81, was found guilty in April of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, back in 2004. The trial made national headlines, as Cosby is the first celebrity to go to trial and be convicted of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era.

More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assaults, spanning decades, although the charges in the case heard in Norristown only involved assaults against Constand. An earlier trial on the same charges in 2017 ended in a mistrial.

Constand arrived at the courthouse around 9 a.m. on Monday. She tweeted a Bible verse early Monday morning.

The two-day hearing will determine if the comedian should be a deemed a sexually violent predator, as well as how long Cosby's prison sentence will be. Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill will hear victim impact statements and arguments from prosecutors and Cosby's defense lawyers.

According to Pennsylvania sentencing guidelines, each charge of which Cosby was found guilty includes a maximum of 10 years in prison. O'Neill will sentence him on each charge and could order Cosby serve the sentences consecutively for a total of 30 years in prison.

Cosby lawyers are expected to argue that because of Cosby's age and that he is legally blind, a sentence of house arrest or probation would be appropriate.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

