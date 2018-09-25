More News:

September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby to hear sentence today on sex assault conviction

Cosby is being sentenced in a Montgomery County courthouse. Here's the latest from the hearing

By Emily Rolen
In this file photo, Bill Cosby is arraigned at Montgomery County District Court in Cheltenham, Pa., on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015.

Bill Cosby arrived just after 8:30 a.m. to the Montgomery County Courthouse, where he faces the second day of his sentencing hearing. 

Today's hearing will likely end with Judge Steven O'Neill sentencing the comedian after he was found guilty in April of drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. 

On Monday, O'Neill heard testimony from psychologists to determine whether or not Cosby is a "sexually violent predator" and could reoffend, given the chance. State psychologist Kristen Dudley said that Cosby fits the criteria, showing signs of a mental disorder that involves an uncontrollable urge to have nonconsensual sex with young women, the Associated Press reported from Norristown. That decision will also be announced on Tuesday.

The decision to mark Cosby as a predator is paramount to the Philadelphia comedian's life after Tuesday's hearing; if he is, he'll need to attend lifetime counseling and communities will be notified of his whereabouts. 

Constand spoke for the first time during Monday's hearing – for just two minutes.

“The jury heard me. Mr. Cosby heard me. Now all I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit,” said Andrea Constand, per the AP. Constand also submitted a victim-impact statement that wasn’t read in court.

Cosby will have the chance to speak during Tuesday's hearing, although it's not likely. His lawyers are expected to appeal the conviction. 

Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison, and as little as probation only. Prosecutors have asked that he be sentenced to the maximum.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Emily Rolen
