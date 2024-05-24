More Health:

May 24, 2024

No-prescription birth control comes to N.J., but few pharmacists have qualified to offer it

A law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy nearly 18 months ago is now in effect. But it's not clear women where can go to take advantage of it.

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz, New Jersey Monitor
Women's Health Birth Control
N.J. Birth Control Erin Woodiel/Argus Leader; USA TODAY NETWORK

A long-awaited, New Jersey law allowing people to obtain birth control without a prescription went into effect Monday. Qualified pharmacists can dispense contraception without a prescription, but few have completed the state training to do so.

New Jersey announced that a long-awaited law allowing people to obtain birth control without a prescription went into effect Monday.

As for where women will need to go to take advantage of the law, that's unknown. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration said it does not have a list of participating pharmacies, and only five pharmacists have certified that they have taken the necessary training.

MOREMore Americans now use marijuana every day than alcohol, study finds

In a statement, Murphy called the move "an important step forward in our efforts to expand access to reproductive health care." Since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 struck down the federal right to abortion, Democrats like Murphy have taken steps to codify abortion rights at the state level and enact other protections for women's reproductive rights.

"As we witness an attack on reproductive freedom across the country, New Jersey will continue to be a safe haven for women to access the care they need," Murphy said.

Murphy signed the law allowing qualified pharmacists to dispense self-administered contraceptives like birth control pills, rings, or patches without a prescription in January 2023. It was set to take effect in May, but the state Board of Medical Examiners and the state Board of Pharmacy had to finalize rules before over-the-counter sales could start, leading to the slow implementation of the law.

Now that those rules and protocols are adopted, authorized pharmacists can dole out those products without a prescription. Pharmacists had to complete the state-approved training program, and participation was optional.

New Jersey joins at least 29 other states that allow pharmacists to dispense certain contraceptives without a prescription, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Pharmacy giant CVS applauded the state's move in a statement and said it looks forward to bringing this service to the state. CVS says it already provides Opill, an FDA-approved contraceptive that consumers can purchase without a prescription. Opill contains only one hormone, progestin, compared to more common types of contraceptives that include estrogen and progestin.

A Walgreens spokeswoman said the company is still determining its next steps.

The state Division of Consumer Affairs said it would share a list of participating pharmacy locations "once available."

Since the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe, New Jersey officials have taken numerous steps to protect reproductive rights: requiring health insurers to cover contraceptives for 12 months instead of six, mandating insurance coverage for abortion services, increasing funding for family planning services and abortion clinic security, allowing midwives to perform abortions, and launching a "strike force" to ensure compliance with patient confidentiality restrictions.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence T. McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com. Follow New Jersey Monitor on Facebook and Twitter.

Sophie Nieto-Munoz, New Jersey Monitor

Read more Women's Health Birth Control New Jersey Contraception Pharmacies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A group of volunteers together

How volunteering can help you grow personally and professionally
Purchased - Eye exam, vision and woman patient in optometry clinic for testing, eyesight and optical assessment

Prevent vision loss: Understand the risks for glaucoma

Just In

Must Read

Government

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans recovering from a 'minor stroke' he had earlier this week
dwight evans stroke

Business

How to reinvest in your small business
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

Healthy Eating

Decaf coffee often contains chemical that may cause cancer, advocacy groups say
decaf chemicals cancer

TV

Jason Kelce delivers clues during 'Jeopardy! Masters' finale
jason kelce jeopardy

Phillies

Bryson Stott, Phanatic reveal new Philly-themed Nike Dunks
Phillie-Phanatic.jpg

Festivals

Amos Lee to headline weeklong Philly Music Fest in October
Philly Music Fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved