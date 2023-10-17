More News:

October 17, 2023

Black Philadelphians experience longer commutes than white residents, study finds

Black workers spend an extra 34 minutes a week traveling to their jobs, according to researchers from the Federal Bank Reserve of Philadelphia

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Commuters
Commuter discrepancies Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A study conducted by researchers from the Federal Bank Reserve of Philadelphia found that the city's Black workers spend over 30 minutes more commuting each week than white workers.

Black commuters in the Greater Philadelphia area experience longer commute times than their white counterparts, according to a new study. 

The report shows that, nationally, Black workers' commute times are 5% longer than white workers. But in Philadelphia, that number is 11%. 

In 2019, the average one-way commute for a white Philadelphian was 29.1 minutes, whereas for a Black Philadelphian it was 32.5 minutes. Though the gap has shortened over the last 40 years, the difference amounts to an extra 34 minutes spent commuting each week for Black workers.

Researchers with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia used U.S. Census Bureau data from 2012-2019 for the study. Pandemic-era statistics were omitted as COVID-19 affected ridership on public transit and commuting frequency, which still have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Neighborhoods with higher Black populations were found to have the longest average commutes. The connection between race and commute duration is reflective of the socio-economic landscape of the region, said Christopher Severen and Nassir Holden, the study's authors.

Lower-income Black workers experience the longest commutes. Theirs are about 40% longer than commutes experienced by lower-income white workers, according to the study.

Severen and Holden noted that Black and low-income workers are more likely to use public transit, and that white workers are more likely to be able to work from home. Both factors contribute to the variance in commute times; the study suggests that differences in where people live and how they travel to work are the most important factors in understanding racial disparities in commuting.

The study also examined historical events where race and public transit intersect, including the 1944 transit strike in PhiladelphiaDriven by racial tensions, the strike centered on a demand to strip eight Black employees of their promotions to trolley-car drivers. A stalemate in negotiations led President Franklin D. Roosevelt to send federal troops into Philadelphia, after which the strike ended.

Severen and Holden said addressing racial disparities in commute times is paramount to reducing economic inequity. Though they did not provide specific policy recommendations, they hope their work will be used to improve access to high-quality jobs, efficient transportation and affordable housing.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Commuters Philadelphia Research Public Transit Federal Reserve Bank Drivers SEPTA

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT Crew Supervisor: "Look at highway work zones from my perspective"
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Topiary Gardens

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chester County Prison officials knew Danelo Cavalcante was an escape risk, emails show
Cavalcante Escape Plans

Sponsored

Fall entertainment at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Adult Health

Fall allergies can last through November, but there are several ways to manage them
Fall Allergies

Food & Drink

McGillin's brings back red beer to celebrate Phillies' playoff run
mcgillin's red beer phillies

Flyers

Flyers unveil new locker room at Wells Fargo Center ahead of 2023-24 home opener
FLYERS LOCKER ROOM.JPG

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to recreate British-occupied Philadelphia with costumed soldiers, citizens
Occupied Philadelphia museum event

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved