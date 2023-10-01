SEPTA workers vote to authorize a strike if contract negotiations break down

Philly's massive transit system could grind to a halt in a matter of weeks if its workers can't secure a new contract soon.

Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 234 voted unanimously on Sunday to authorize SEPTA workers to go on strike in the event that collective bargaining talks with management don't yield a new contract that sufficiently addresses workers' demands, according to 6 ABC. The current contract expires on October 31.

About 1,000 members of TWU Local 234 – the largest union representing SEPTA workers, with over 4,500 members – convened at the Sheetmetal Workers Hall on Sunday to vote on the strike authorization as union leadership and SEPTA management entered the last month of contract negotiations. While the vote does not mean a work stoppage is inevitable, it does put additional pressure on the transit agency to address workers' needs and concerns while it hashes out the final details of its next contract.

Chief among those needs is better pay and a safer working environment. SEPTA workers want to see pay increases that account for inflation, as well as higher pay for newer employees.

Worker and public safety is a growing concern among SEPTA employees as well. This year, the transit system has seen an increase in violent and unruly behavior on its platforms and vehicles, with some infractions like smoking and public urination increasing by over 200%, according to data analyzed by the Philadelphia Inquirer. More violent incidents – like the shooting of two men on a SEPTA bus and recent shootings on both the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line – have become more common as well.

The safety of SEPTA vehicles and operations has become a major issue in the last year as well. After a weeks-long string of accidents involving SEPTA vehicles over the time, the agency instituted a mandatory two-month-long safety training program for all of its employees in August. The rise in SEPTA-involved accidents sparked increased oversight into SEPTA safety practices from both the Federal Transportation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

In a statement issued ahead of the strike authorization vote, union leadership accused SEPTA management of deprioritizing the safety of workers and riders by sidelining a six-point accident reduction program agreed upon by union leadership and SEPTA management earlier this year.

Like many organizations, SEPTA has struggled to return to its pre-pandemic 'normal.' After having its ridership decimated by Covid-19 business closures and stay-at-home orders, SEPTA is starting to see ridership increase year-over-year, but has yet to return to the levels it saw prior to the pandemic. In August, systemwide ridership reached 64% of what it was in August 2019 before the pandemic hit, according to data from SEPTA. As a result, the transit agency faces a potential $240 million funding gap as it heads toward the 2024 fiscal year.

SEPTA workers last went on strike in 2016, when buses, trolleys and the city's two main subway lines stopped running for six days after contract negotiations failed to result in a contract that addressed worker demands like better pensions and better working conditions. SEPTA has been called the most strike-prone transit agency in the United States.