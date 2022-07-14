Man shot multiple times on SEPTA subway platform at 15th Street Station, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot several times Thursday afternoon while standing on the subway platform at SEPTA's 15th Street Station, police said.

The incident happened around 12:25 at the busy station in Center City.

The victim was shot once in the chest, stomach and hand. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

SEPTA temporarily bypassed the Market-Frankford Line through 15th Street Station while police remained at the scene. Normal boarding at the station resumed shortly before 2 p.m.

The incident comes after the retirement earlier this month of former SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III, who had been under mounting scrutiny over high crime rates on the transportation system.

An investigation into Thursday's shooting remains ongoing.