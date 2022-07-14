More News:

July 14, 2022

Man shot multiple times on SEPTA subway platform at 15th Street Station, police say

The shooting victim, 19, was listed in critical condition on Thursday afternoon

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
SEPTA 15th Street Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man was shot three times on the subway platform of SEPTA's 15th Street Station on Thursday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man was shot several times Thursday afternoon while standing on the subway platform at SEPTA's 15th Street Station, police said.

The incident happened around 12:25 at the busy station in Center City. 

The victim was shot once in the chest, stomach and hand. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

SEPTA temporarily bypassed the Market-Frankford Line through 15th Street Station while police remained at the scene. Normal boarding at the station resumed shortly before 2 p.m.

The incident comes after the retirement earlier this month of former SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III, who had been under mounting scrutiny over high crime rates on the transportation system.

An investigation into Thursday's shooting remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Center City SEPTA Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Dom Irrera to perform at Live! Casino & Hotel this month
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Lancaster County school district adopts athletic policy restricting trans students in sports
Trans Sports Lancaster County

Sponsored

IBEW leads charge for electric vehicles
Purchased - Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Women's Health

To address racial disparities, IBX is now connecting members to maternal health organizations
Maternal Mortality Disparities

Eagles

Ranking every Eagles pass rusher ever
Reggie-White-Eagles-pass-rush_071322_USAT

Shopping

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand opens store at King of Prussia Mall
King of Prussia Mall Savage X Fenty

Shopping

Pop-up market at Mural City Garden to highlight LGBTQ small businesses
Philly Queer Flea

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved