July 15, 2022

14-year-old boy arrested in shooting at SEPTA's 15th Street Station

The incident appeared to stem from an argument on the subway platform, investigators said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A shooting on the subway platform at SEPTA's 15th Street Station left a 19-year-old man critically injured on Thursday. A 14-year-old turned himself in to authorities on Friday, police said.

A 14-year-old boy is in the custody of Philadelphia police after Thursday's shooting on the subway platform of SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Center City.

The teen was not identified and no charges have been announced, but police confirmed that the boy turned himself in Friday morning. 

The shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. on the platform for the Market-Frankford Line, where a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. The man was hospitalized and underwent surgery on Thursday. He remains in critical condition. 

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Friday that authorities reviewed surveillance video that showed how the incident unfolded.

Two teenagers exited the subway together onto the eastbound platform and appeared to get into an argument with another person – the 19-year-old shooting victim.

Acting SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson said the 14-year-old boy and the 19-year-old shooting victim both pulled out guns, but it was clear that only the 14-year-old opened fire, FOX29 reported. The other teen who was at the scene was not directly involved in the violence, police said, and will not be charged. 

The weapon used in the shooting still has not been recovered. Vanore urged anyone with information about the weapon to contact police. 

"We want to get that firearm off the street," Vanore said. "That's our main purpose at this point."

