Prison officials knew Danelo Cavalcante was an escape risk, emails show

To some officials at Chester County Prison, the daring escape of Danelo Cavalcante in August may not have been as big of a shock as it seemed. According to newly-revealed internal documents, some prison staff knew that the convicted killer was planning an escape weeks before he pulled it off.

Several hours after Cavalcante's escape, Chester County Prison Sgt. Jerry Beavers reportedly sent an email to another correctional officer noting that concerns had been raised about Cavalcante's escape risk in July, according to emails obtained by 6 ABC through Pennsylvania's right-to-know law.

In an email sent to Cpt. Harry Griswold on Aug. 31, Beavers said that another correctional officer had noted back in July that this inmate was planning an escape." Griswold then forwarded that message to acting prison warden Howard Holland.

Knowledge of Cavalcante's risk of escaping apparently goes back to 2021 when he was first apprehended in Virginia following the murder of his ex-girlfriend, a Chester County spokesperson told 6 ABC. Then, during Cavalcante's murder trial, the county official said there was "unsubstantiated information from an unknown source was received reinforcing Cavalcante's status as an escape risk."

Cavalcante broke out of Chester County Prison on August 31 when he "crab-walked" up a wall in an outdoor prison yard and escaped through razor wire on the roof. Despite officials' apparent knowledge of Cavalcante's escape risk, the convicted killer was left unsupervised by correctional officers in the yard at the time of his escape.

After an intensive, two-week manhunt, Calvacante was captured and taken back into custody on Sept. 13.

A prison guard who was on was on duty during Cavalcante's escape was fired shortly after the incident. Chester County officials said changes will be made to bolster the prison's security, including changes to the exercise yards and procedural changes for security measures and communication to residents living close to the prison.



Several weeks before he escaped, Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, at her Schuylkill Township home in 2021. She was stabbed to death in front of her children. During his trial, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante killed Brandao because she had threatened to go to police with information about a homicide he committed in Brazil nearly six years ago.

Cavalcante is expected to appear in court next month to face additional charges for escaping from the prison.