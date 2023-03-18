More Events:

March 18, 2023

Sip on spring-themed cocktails and dine from a specially designed menu at Craftsman Row Saloon's pop-up

The Blooming Garden seasonal experience will begin on March 21 through the end of summer

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Spring Popup Bar Provided Image/Cody Aldrich

Craftsman Row Saloon is hosting a spring-themed flower pop-up. The bar will have a special menu with specifically crafted milkshakes, cocktails, and dishes. The pop-up begins March 21 and through the end of the summer, Tuesdays through Sundays.

The temperatures are warming up, the flowers are blooming, and the leaves are beginning to burst forth on trees.

Spring is almost here, and Craftsman Row Saloon is hosting a Blooming Garden pop-up experience to celebrate the seasonal change.

The Center City bar located at 112 S. 8th St. is ditching its Mardi Gras theme, decorating the restaurant with flowers, and changing the menu to include spring-themed milkshakes, food, and cocktails.

"The floor-to-ceiling transformation continues both inside the dining room and outside," co-owner George Tsiouris said. "It is something we have wanted to do for a long time. The nice weather, the early spring buds across the city, and the return of the Philadelphia Flower Show inside motivated us to pull the trigger and create our own special garden-themed experience."

Patrons can enjoy spring-inspired dishes like a Petaling Crispy Chicken Sandwich, French Fries Bouquet, a Strawberry Garden Milkshake, and garden-themed cocktails like Blossoming Tequila Martinis and Spring-Forward Margaritas. 

Check out the full pop-up menu below.

 Petaling Crispy Chicken Sandwich: egg custard bougatsa buns, fried chicken breast, bacon, honey-sriracha, powdered sugar, rose petals, thyme 
• Herbed Mac and Cheese: 4-cheese classic, rosemary
• French Fries Bouquet: fries, avocado ranch, chives, and rosemary sprigs 
• Budding Shrimp Pasta: spaghetti, shrimp, white wine sauce, herbs, edible flowers 
• Field Burger: 2 smashed patties, American and blue cheese, strawberry balsamic glaze, basil, spring mix, martins potato roll 
•  Chilling grilled cheese: 3-cheese variety, country bread, ham, lavender olive tapenade
• Blossoming Tequila Espresso Martini: jagermeister cold brew, kahlua, tequila, rosewater, fresh rose
• Spring Forward Mango Margarita: tequila, tajin, lime, carnation 
• Sun Sipping WMC Mojito: rum, watermelon, mint, cucumber
• Hibiscus Old Fashioned: whiskey, hibiscus water, bitters 
• Revival Pineapple Rum Punch: light and spiced rum, orange, pineapple, blackberry, grenadine, charred pineapple, mint, 
• Lavender Field of Dreams: gin, lemon, tonic, petals, candied lavender dust
• Sparkling Coconut Spritz: coconut, peach, vodka, candied lime 

Craftsman's spring-themed pop-up opens Tuesday and runs through the end of the summer. The saloon's hours are Tuesday 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Reservations for the pop-up event can be made on OpenTable.

Blooming Garden New Flower Pop-up

March 21- the end of the summer
Tuesday- Sunday| Hours vary
Craftsman Row Saloon
112 S. 8th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
