Bluebird Distilling to relaunch flagship location in Phoenixville with new pizzeria

Bluebird Distilling will show off its $2.2 million expansion Tuesday, when the Phoenixville distillery relaunches with a new name and new pizzeria.

The Chester County liquor makers are rebranding their flagship space at 100 Bridge St. as Bluebird Distilling & Dough House. The change reflects recent upgrades, chief among them a Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria and restaurant. Manned by Devon Migeot, a former sous chef for Zahav and Laser Wolf, the kitchen opens for its first official dinner service Tuesday after two days of previews. It will pump out bread baked in house and dough made from scratch with Petra stone-ground Italian flour.

The distillery's new barrel room lounge and dining room seats up to 50 diners.

Provided image/Ed Newton The $2.2 million expansion included a new restaurant and dining room.

"We began renovations about a year ago as we celebrated our tenth anniversary, and the opening of the Dough House represents the realization of a vision that has been years in the making,” Bluebird Distilling founder Jared Adkins said in a statement. “What started as a grain-to-glass distillery has grown into a complete hospitality experience.

"From handcrafted spirits and cocktails to house-made dough and pizza, everything we do is rooted in craftsmanship. More importantly, we want Bluebird to be a place where people come together — to share a meal, raise a glass, and create memories."

Adkins and his team also revamped the main bar and cocktail program. New drinks include the Rum Ham, an ode to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" featuring Bluebird Dark Rum washed in pancetta fat, burnt pineapple syrup and tiki bitters.

Provided image/Ed Newton Provided image/Ed Newton Bluebird Distilling has expanded the bar and cocktail menu at its flagship Phoenixville location.



The bottle shop has likewise expanded to feature the distillery's entire lineup, including limited-edition spirits. It will also sell coffee liquor, amaro and coffee beans from Bluebird's sister company Char & Stave.

Bluebird Distilling & Dough House will operate on abbreviated summer hours until its grand opening ceremony on July 20. From that point on, it will resume its usual schedule of 4-11 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays through Saturdays and 1-11 p.m. Sundays. The kitchen will close one hour before the bar.

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